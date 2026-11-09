Istanbul Airport Leads Global Connectivity Rankings
(MENAFN) US Ambassador to Türkiye Tom Barrack praised Istanbul Airport on Monday after it secured the leading position in the latest global ranking of airport connectivity published by travel data company OAG.
"Istanbul Airport is now the most connected airport on earth — #1 in OAG's Megahubs 2026, ahead of Heathrow, with 337 destinations and nearly 90,000 possible connections on a single day," Barrack wrote on X.
He also congratulated Istanbul Airport CEO Selahattin Bilgen and the staff of IGA, the company responsible for operating the airport.
"Türkiye sits at the crossroads of the world, and IGA has built the hub to prove it," he added.
OAG released its rankings in September, placing Istanbul Airport at the top of its global list of the most connected aviation hubs. London Heathrow secured second place, amid continuing disruptions affecting flight schedules across the Middle East.
During the first eight months of the year, Istanbul Airport handled 56.6 million passengers across 52,468 flights, reflecting its extensive international operations.
The airport also received recognition in July after being named the world's best airport in a reader survey conducted by travel magazine Travel + Leisure.
"Istanbul Airport is now the most connected airport on earth — #1 in OAG's Megahubs 2026, ahead of Heathrow, with 337 destinations and nearly 90,000 possible connections on a single day," Barrack wrote on X.
He also congratulated Istanbul Airport CEO Selahattin Bilgen and the staff of IGA, the company responsible for operating the airport.
"Türkiye sits at the crossroads of the world, and IGA has built the hub to prove it," he added.
OAG released its rankings in September, placing Istanbul Airport at the top of its global list of the most connected aviation hubs. London Heathrow secured second place, amid continuing disruptions affecting flight schedules across the Middle East.
During the first eight months of the year, Istanbul Airport handled 56.6 million passengers across 52,468 flights, reflecting its extensive international operations.
The airport also received recognition in July after being named the world's best airport in a reader survey conducted by travel magazine Travel + Leisure.
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