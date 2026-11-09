Berlin Rejects Moscow’s Plan for New European Security Order
(MENAFN) Germany’s foreign minister rejected Russia’s call for talks on a new European security architecture Monday, demanding instead that existing agreements guaranteeing borders be restored.
Johann Wadephul spoke as he prepared to join a meeting of G7 foreign ministers in Paris, where Ukraine’s foreign minister is also taking part.
“Europe does not need a new security architecture — as Russia wants us to believe — but rather the simple restoration of the existing security architecture,” Wadephul said, referring to the framework established by the Helsinki Final Act of 1975, the Charter of Paris from 1990 and the 1994 Budapest Memorandum.
“All of these are aimed at guaranteeing all borders and the sovereign equality of all states,” Wadephul said. “These are essential prerequisites for revitalizing the global economy — a core task for the world’s seven leading democratic economies.”
His rebuttal answers remarks last week by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at a conference in Minsk. Lavrov blamed Western countries for the war in Ukraine and floated “a pan-Eurasian architecture” open to European nations, which would supplant the current system built around Euro-Atlantic institutions.
Europe Seeks a Seat at the Table
Wadephul said the G7 officials would examine in depth the latest diplomatic efforts to end the war between Russia and Ukraine, Europe’s part in the negotiations and the security guarantees planned for Kyiv.
“Europe must be part of the solution,” he stressed. “For this reason, we — together with France and Great Britain — will put forward European positions.”
France is hosting the two-day gathering of foreign ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) leading advanced economies, namely the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy and Canada, along with invited partners. Beyond diplomatic developments, the ministers are expected to weigh economic support for Ukraine and sanctions on Russia, aimed at raising pressure on Moscow before talks begin.
Johann Wadephul spoke as he prepared to join a meeting of G7 foreign ministers in Paris, where Ukraine’s foreign minister is also taking part.
“Europe does not need a new security architecture — as Russia wants us to believe — but rather the simple restoration of the existing security architecture,” Wadephul said, referring to the framework established by the Helsinki Final Act of 1975, the Charter of Paris from 1990 and the 1994 Budapest Memorandum.
“All of these are aimed at guaranteeing all borders and the sovereign equality of all states,” Wadephul said. “These are essential prerequisites for revitalizing the global economy — a core task for the world’s seven leading democratic economies.”
His rebuttal answers remarks last week by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at a conference in Minsk. Lavrov blamed Western countries for the war in Ukraine and floated “a pan-Eurasian architecture” open to European nations, which would supplant the current system built around Euro-Atlantic institutions.
Europe Seeks a Seat at the Table
Wadephul said the G7 officials would examine in depth the latest diplomatic efforts to end the war between Russia and Ukraine, Europe’s part in the negotiations and the security guarantees planned for Kyiv.
“Europe must be part of the solution,” he stressed. “For this reason, we — together with France and Great Britain — will put forward European positions.”
France is hosting the two-day gathering of foreign ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) leading advanced economies, namely the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy and Canada, along with invited partners. Beyond diplomatic developments, the ministers are expected to weigh economic support for Ukraine and sanctions on Russia, aimed at raising pressure on Moscow before talks begin.
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