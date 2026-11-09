CNH Industrial N.V. Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results
| 2026 Third Quarter Results
| US-GAAP
|(All amounts in millions of dollars, except per share data)
|Q3 2026
|Q3 2025
|Change
|Change at c.c.(2)
|Consolidated revenues
|4,354
|4,399
|(1)%
|(1)%
|of which Net sales of Industrial Activities
|3,684
|3,702
|-%
|(1)%
|Net income
|35
|67
|(48)%
|Diluted EPS
|0.02
|0.06
|(0.04)
|Cash flow provided by operating activities
|686
|659
|+27
|NON-GAAP(1)
|(All amounts in millions of dollars, except per share data)
|Q3 2026
|Q3 2025
|Change
|Adjusted EBIT of Industrial Activities
|202
|104
|+94%
|Adjusted EBIT Margin of Industrial Activities
|5.5%
|2.8%
|+270 bps
|Adjusted Net income
|205
|109
|+88%
|Adjusted diluted EPS $
|0.16
|0.08
|+0.08
|Free cash flow used in Industrial Activities
|(10)
|(188)
|+178
|Agriculture
|(All amounts in millions of dollars)
|Q3 2026
|Q3 2025
|Change
|Change at c.c.(2)
|Net sales
|2,907
|2,963
|(2)%
|(2)%
|Adjusted EBIT
|173
|137
|+26%
|Adjusted EBIT margin(1)
|6.0%
|4.6%
|+140 bps
In North America, third quarter industry sales volume was down 12% year-over-year for tractors under 140 HP and down 5% for tractors over 140 HP; combines were down 13%. In Europe, Middle East and Africa ("EMEA"), tractor and combine demand were down 4% and 3%, respectively. South America saw tractor and combine demand decline 22% and 19%, respectively. In Asia Pacific, tractor demand decreased 4%, while combine demand increased 76%.
Agriculture net sales decreased 2% to $2.9 billion in the quarter, driven by lower volumes in South America and EMEA, partially offset by growth in Asia Pacific and by favorable price realization.
Agriculture adjusted EBIT increased to $173 million from $137 million in Q3 2025, and adjusted margin increased 140 basis points to 6.0%. The improvement primarily reflects IEEPA tariff refunds recognized during the quarter and better quality-related costs, partially offset by lower volumes in South America and EMEA.
|Construction
|(All amounts in millions of dollars)
|Q3 2026
|Q3 2025
|Change
|Change at c.c.(2)
|Net sales
|777
|739
|+5%
|+5%
|Adjusted EBIT
|65
|14
|+364%
|Adjusted EBIT margin(1)
|8.4%
|1.9%
|+650 bps
Global industry sales volume for construction equipment increased 13% year-over-year in the third quarter for Heavy equipment and 6% for Light equipment. Aggregated demand increased 10% in North America, 5% in EMEA, 14% in South America, and 10% in Asia Pacific.
Construction net sales increased 5% to $777 million in the quarter, driven by higher volumes in North America, partially offset by lower volumes in South America.
Construction adjusted EBIT increased to $65 million from $14 million in Q3 2025, primarily reflecting the benefit of IEEPA tariff refunds recognized during the quarter and lower SG&A expenses, partially offset by lower volumes in South America.
|Financial Services
|(All amounts in millions of dollars)
|Q3 2026
|Q3 2025
|Change
|Change at c.c.(2)
|Total Revenues
|665
|684
|(3)%
|(4)%
|Net income (loss)
|(77)
|47
|(264)%
|Adjusted Net income(1)
|79
|46
|+72%
|Equity at quarter-end
|2,756
|2,896
|(140)
|Retail loan originations
|2,483
|2,657
|(174)
Financial Services revenues decreased 3% in the quarter, mainly due to lower volumes in South America and North America and lower yields in most regions. The decrease was partially offset by favorable currency translation and higher used equipment sales driven by increased operating lease maturities and early payoffs.
Financial Services recorded a net loss of $77 million, compared with net income of $47 million in Q3 2025. The current quarter results primarily reflected a $156 million non-cash valuation allowance charge against deferred tax assets in Brazil, unfavorable currency translation impacts, and lower volumes in South America and North America, partially offset by lower risk costs in South America. Adjusted Net income, which excludes the valuation allowance charge, increased to $79 million from $46 million in Q3 2025.
The managed portfolio (including unconsolidated joint ventures) was $27.8 billion as of September 30, 2026 (of which retail was 70% and wholesale was 30%), down $0.7 billion compared to September 30, 2025 (down $0.7 billion on a constant currency basis(2)).
As of September 30, 2026, the receivable balance greater than 30 days past due, as a percentage of receivables, was 4.1% (3.5% as of September 30, 2025), due to economic factors impacting farmers, specifically in South America.
| Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026
|US-GAAP
|(All amounts in millions of dollars)
|YTD Q3 2026
|YTD Q3 2025
|Change
|Change at c.c.(2)
|Consolidated revenues
|12,983
|12,938
|-%
|(2)%
|of which Net sales of Industrial Activities
|10,997
|10,895
|+1%
|(1)%
|Net income
|186
|416
|(55)%
|Diluted EPS $
|0.14
|0.34
|(0.20)
|Cash flow provided by operating activities
|866
|1,593
|(727)
|NON-GAAP(1)
|(All amounts in millions of dollars)
|YTD Q3 2026
|YTD Q3 2025
|Change
|Adjusted EBIT of Industrial Activities
|324
|429
|(24)%
|Adjusted EBIT Margin of Industrial Activities
|2.9%
|3.9%
|(100) bps
|Adjusted Net income
|387
|457
|(15)%
|Adjusted diluted EPS $
|0.30
|0.36
|(0.06)
|Free cash flow used in Industrial Activities
|(449)
|(304)
|(145)
|Agriculture
|(All amounts in millions of dollars)
|YTD Q3 2026
|YTD Q3 2025
|Change
|Change at c.c.(2)
|Net sales
|8,780
|8,792
|-%
|(2)%
|Adjusted EBIT
|370
|539
|(31)%
|Adjusted EBIT margin(1)
|4.2%
|6.1%
|(190) bps
|Construction
|(All amounts in millions of dollars)
|YTD Q3 2026
|YTD Q3 2025
|Change
|Change at c.c.(2)
|Net sales
|2,217
|2,103
|+5%
|+4%
|Adjusted EBIT
|52
|63
|(17)%
|Adjusted EBIT margin(1)
|2.3%
|3.0%
|(70) bps
|Financial Services
|(All amounts in millions of dollars)
|YTD Q3 2026
|YTD Q3 2025
|Change
|Change at c.c.(2)
|Total Revenues
|1,967
|2,020
|(3)%
|(6)%
|Net income
|68
|224
|(70)%
|Adjusted Net income(1)
|224
|223
|-%
2026 Outlook
CNH is in the process of applying for and receiving refunds of IEEPA tariffs previously paid. The refunds are being recognized as received, and CNH will reinvest nearly all of them into selective and time-limited priorities to accelerate our transformation. CNH forecasts a full year net refund benefit of only $5 million in Agriculture ($32 million in Q3 2026) after reinvesting in some discretionary programs:
- ~$70 million gross refunds ($62 million in Q3 2026) ~$50 million reinvested in one-off efforts to clear aged and discontinued equipment inventories ($25 million in Q3 2026) ~$15 million acceleration in precision technology R&D capacity increase ($5 million in Q3 2026)
We forecast a full year $30 million net refund benefit in Construction ($39 million in Q3 2026):
- ~$50 million gross refunds ($47 million in Q3 2026) ~$20 million reinvested in discretionary programs to promote connected equipment and to clear aged inventories ($8 million in Q3 2026)
In addition to reinvesting tariff refunds, CNH continues to execute a disciplined operating strategy in response to challenging market conditions and an uncertain 2027 outlook. We remain focused on maintaining appropriate production levels, reducing channel inventory in partnership with dealers, improving cost efficiency, and responding proactively to changes in global trade policies. As the agriculture industry approaches the end of this cyclical trough, we are positioning the business for the eventual recovery through supply chain and manufacturing preparedness. Overall, we expect the combined effect of tariff refunds, associated reinvestments, and prevailing market conditions to have only a modest net impact on our previously communicated guidance ranges.
Consequently, we are updating our 2026 outlook as follows:
- Agriculture segment net sales about flat year-over-year, including +2% currency translation effects (unchanged) Agriculture segment adjusted EBIT margin between 5.1% and 5.4% (previously between 5.0% and 5.5%) Construction segment net sales up between 8% to 10% year-over-year, including +1% currency translation effects (previously between 5% and 10% with 2% currency translation) Construction segment adjusted EBIT margin between 2.0% and 2.3% (previously between 1.8% and 2.3%) Free Cash Flow of Industrial Activities(3) between $300 million and $450 million (previously between $200 million and $400 million) Adjusted diluted EPS(3) between $0.44 and $0.48 (previously between $0.41 and $0.46)
In a separate press release today, CNH announced an agreement with Kobelco Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Kobe Steel, Ltd., to establish CNH's Construction Equipment business as a joint venture with Kobelco Construction Machinery (“Kobelco”) under Kobelco's majority ownership. More information about the transaction is available at investors.cnh.com.
Notes
CNH reports quarterly and annual consolidated financial results under U.S. GAAP and annual consolidated financial results under EU-IFRS. The tables and discussion related to the financial results of the Company and its segments shown in this press release are prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
|(1)
|These items are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to the“Non-GAAP Financial Information” section of this press release for information regarding non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to the“Other Supplemental Financial Information” section for the reconciliation between the non-GAAP financial measure and the most comparable GAAP financial measure.
|(2)
|c.c. means at constant currency.
|(3)
|The Company is unable to provide this reconciliation without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty of predicting the occurrence, the financial impact, and the periods in which the adjustments may be recognized. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.
The following applies to the information throughout this release:
- See tables later in this release for the reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). The consolidated financial statements within this release should be read in conjunction with the Company's Audited Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes for the year ended December 31, 2025, included in the Annual Report on Form 10-K. These Consolidated Statements of Operations represent the consolidation of all CNH Industrial N.V. subsidiaries. Industrial Activities represents the enterprise without Financial Services. Industrial Activities include the Company's Agriculture, Construction, and other corporate assets, liabilities, revenues and expenses not reflected within Financial Services. Certain financial information in this report has been presented by geographic area. Our geographical regions are: (a) North America; (b) EMEA; (c) South America and (d) Asia Pacific. The geographic designations have the following meanings:
- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico; EMEA: member countries of the European Union, European Free Trade Association, the United Kingdom, Ukraine and Balkans, Türkiye, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, the African continent, and the Middle East; South America: Central and South America, and the Caribbean Islands; and Asia Pacific: Continental Asia (including the India subcontinent), Indonesia, Japan and Oceania.
Non-GAAP Financial Information
CNH monitors its operations through the use of several non-GAAP financial measures. CNH's management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful and relevant information regarding its operating results and enhance the readers' ability to assess CNH's financial performance and financial position. Management uses these non-GAAP measures to identify operational trends, as well as make decisions regarding future spending, resource allocations and other operational decisions as they provide additional transparency with respect to our core operations. These non-GAAP financial measures have no standardized meaning under U.S. GAAP and are unlikely to be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies and are not intended to be substitutes for measures of financial performance and financial position as prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
CNH's non-GAAP financial measures are defined as follows:
- Adjusted EBIT of Industrial Activities: is defined as Net income (loss) before the following items: Income tax benefit (expense), Financial Services' results, Industrial Activities' Interest income (expense), net of interest income and eliminations, Foreign exchange (gains) losses, net, Finance and non-service component of Pension and other postemployment benefit costs, Restructuring and other transformation expenses, and discrete items. In particular, discrete items are specifically disclosed items that management considers rare or non-recurring events that are infrequent in nature and not reflective of on-going operational activities. Adjusted EBIT Margin of Industrial Activities: is computed by dividing Adjusted EBIT of Industrial Activities by Net Sales of Industrial Activities. Adjusted Net income (Loss): is defined as Net income (loss), less Restructuring and other transformation charges and discrete items, after tax. Adjusted diluted EPS: is computed by dividing Adjusted Net Income (loss) attributable to CNH Industrial N.V. by a weighted-average number of common shares outstanding during the period that takes into consideration potential common shares outstanding deriving from the CNH share-based payment awards, when inclusion is not anti-dilutive. When we provide guidance for adjusted diluted EPS, we do not provide guidance on an earnings per share basis because the GAAP measure will include potentially significant items that have not yet occurred and are difficult to predict with reasonable certainty prior to year-end. Adjusted Income tax benefit (expense): is defined as Income tax benefit (expense) less the tax effect of Restructuring and other transformation expenses and discrete items, and discrete tax charges or benefits. Adjusted effective tax rate ("Adjusted ETR"): is computed by dividing a) Adjusted income tax benefit (expense) by b) Income (loss) before income taxes and equity income (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates, less Restructuring and other transformation expenses and discrete items. Net Cash (Debt) and Net Cash (Debt) of Industrial Activities: Net Cash (Debt) is defined as Total debt less Cash and cash equivalents, Restricted cash, Intersegment notes receivable, Other current financial assets (primarily current securities, short-term deposits and investments towards high-credit rating counterparties) and Derivatives. CNH provides the reconciliation of Net Cash (Debt) to Total (Debt), which is the most directly comparable measure included in the consolidated balance sheets. Due to different sources of cash flows used for the repayment of the debt between Industrial Activities and Financial Services (by cash from operations for Industrial Activities and by collection of financing receivables for Financial Services), management separately evaluates the cash flow performance of Industrial Activities using Net Cash (Debt) of Industrial Activities. Free cash flow of Industrial Activities ("Industrial Free Cash Flow"): refers to Industrial Activities only, and is computed as Net Cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities less: Net cash flow from operating activities of Financial Services, net of eliminations; Changes in derivatives of Industrial Activities and other, Investments of Industrial Activities in assets sold under operating leases, Investments in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets of Industrial Activities, and Other changes. Change at C.C.: CNH discusses the fluctuations in revenues on a constant currency basis by applying the prior year average exchange rates to current period's revenues expressed in local currency in order to eliminate the impact of foreign exchange rate fluctuations.
Forward-looking Statements
All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this filing including competitive strengths, business strategy, future financial position or operating results, budgets, projections with respect to revenue, income, earnings (or loss) per share, capital expenditures, dividends, liquidity, capital structure or other financial items, costs, and plans and objectives of management regarding operations and products, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act, and are subject to applicable rules and regulations of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”). Forward-looking statements also include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the plans, objectives, strategies, financial performance and outlook, trends, and future performance of CNH and its subsidiaries on a standalone basis. These statements may include terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "could", "should", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "outlook", "continue", "remain", "on track", "design", "target", "objective", "goal", "forecast", "projection", "prospects", "plan", or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Rather, they are based on current views, expectations, estimates, and assumptions, including, in some cases, estimates and data received from third parties, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside our control and are difficult to predict. If any of these risks and uncertainties materialize (or they occur with a degree of severity that the Company is unable to predict) or if any other assumptions underlying any of the forward-looking statements prove to be incorrect, including any assumptions regarding strategic plans, actual results or developments may differ materially from any future results or developments expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.
Factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements include, among others: economic conditions in each of our markets, including the significant uncertainty caused by geopolitical events; production and supply chain disruptions, including industry capacity constraints, material availability, and global logistics delays and constraints; the many interrelated factors that affect consumer confidence and worldwide demand for capital goods and capital goods-related products, particularly as it relates to the agricultural market business cycle; changes in government policies regarding banking, monetary and fiscal policy; legislation, particularly pertaining to capital goods-related issues such as agriculture, the environment, debt relief and subsidy program policies, trade and commerce and infrastructure development; government policies on international trade and investment, including sanctions, import quotas, capital controls and tariffs and other protective measures issued to promote national interest or address foreign competition, which in turn result in, or may result in, retaliatory tariffs or other measures enacted by affected trade partners; volatility in international trade caused by the imposition of tariffs and the related impact on cost and prices, which could consequently affect demand for our products, sanctions, embargoes, and trade wars; actions of competitors in the various industries in which we compete; development and use of new technologies (including artificial intelligence) and technological difficulties; the interpretation of, or adoption of new, compliance requirements with respect to engine emissions, safety, privacy and data security or other aspects of our products; labor relations; interest rates and currency exchange rates; inflation and deflation; energy prices; prices for agricultural commodities and material price increases; housing starts and other construction activity; weather conditions, particularly to the extent it impacts the agricultural industry; our ability to obtain financing or to refinance existing debt; price pressure on new and used equipment; the resolution of pending litigation and investigations on a wide range of topics, including dealer and supplier litigation, intellectual property rights disputes, product warranty and defective product claims, and emissions and/or fuel economy regulatory and contractual issues; security breaches, cybersecurity attacks, technology failures, and other disruptions to the information technology infrastructure of CNH and its suppliers and dealers; security breaches with respect to our products; our pension plans and other postemployment obligations; political and civil unrest; volatility and deterioration of capital and financial markets, including pandemics, terrorist attacks in Europe and elsewhere; the remediation of a material weakness; our ability to realize the anticipated benefits from our business initiatives as part of our strategic plan; including targeted restructuring actions to optimize our cost structure and improve the efficiency of our operations; our failure to realize, or a delay in realizing, all of the anticipated benefits of our acquisitions, joint ventures, strategic alliances or divestitures and other similar risks and uncertainties, and our success in managing the risks involved in the foregoing.
The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. CNH expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to provide, update or revise any forward-looking statements in this document to reflect any change in expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based. Further information concerning CNH including factors that potentially could materially affect CNH's financial results, is included in CNH's reports and filings with the U.S. SEC.
All future written and oral forward-looking statements by CNH or persons acting on the behalf of CNH are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained herein or referred to above.
Additional factors could cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements included in the Company's filings with the SEC (including, but not limited to, the factors discussed in our 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q).
Conference Call and Webcast
Today, at 9:00 a.m. EST, management will hold a conference call to present third quarter 2026 results to financial analysts and institutional investors. The call can be followed live online and later a recording will be available on the Company's website . A presentation will be made available on the CNH website prior to the conference call.
CONTACTS
Media Inquiries – Laura Overall +44 207 925 1964 or Sara Granack +1 847 393 3604
(Email ... )
Investor Relations – Jason Omerza +1 630 740 8079 or Joe Recendez + 1 708 932 5916
(Email ... )
| CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.
Consolidated Statements of Operations for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 and 2025
(Unaudited)
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|(Dollars and shares in millions, except per share data)
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Revenues
|Net sales
|$
|3,684
|$
|3,702
|$
|10,997
|$
|10,895
|Finance, interest and other income
|670
|697
|1,986
|2,043
|Total Revenues
|4,354
|4,399
|12,983
|12,938
|Costs and Expenditures
|Cost of goods sold
|2,887
|2,995
|8,888
|8,756
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|490
|549
|1,449
|1,413
|Research and development expenses
|223
|281
|685
|683
|Restructuring and other transformation expenses
|16
|3
|47
|14
|Interest expense
|358
|378
|1,095
|1,100
|Other, net
|153
|142
|407
|484
|Total Costs and Expenditures
|4,127
|4,348
|12,571
|12,450
|Consolidated income before income taxes
|227
|51
|412
|488
|Income tax expense
|(204
|)
|(1
|)
|(251
|)
|(124
|)
|Equity income from unconsolidated affiliates
|12
|17
|25
|52
|Net income
|35
|67
|186
|416
|Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
|5
|(13
|)
|11
|(8
|)
|Net income attributable to CNH Industrial N.V.
|$
|30
|$
|80
|$
|175
|$
|424
|Earnings per share attributable to CNH Industrial N.V.
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.06
|$
|0.14
|$
|0.34
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.06
|$
|0.14
|$
|0.34
|Weighted-average shares outstanding
|Basic
|1,236
|1,250
|1,238
|1,249
|Diluted
|1,239
|1,253
|1,241
|1,253
|Cash dividends declared per common share
|$ -
|$ -
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.25
| CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.
Consolidated Balance Sheets as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025
(Unaudited)
|(All amounts in millions of dollars)
|September 30, 2026
|December 31, 2025
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|1,590
|$
|2,578
|Restricted cash
|635
|651
|Financing receivables, net
|22,273
|23,105
|Financial receivables from Iveco Group N.V.
|218
|195
|Inventories, net
|5,134
|4,651
|Property, plant and equipment, net and Equipment under operating leases, net
|3,816
|3,772
|Intangible assets, net
|4,660
|4,703
|Other receivables and assets
|3,126
|3,092
|Total Assets
|$
|41,452
|$
|42,747
|Liabilities and Equity
|Debt
|$
|25,478
|$
|26,762
|Financial payables to Iveco Group N.V.
|47
|91
|Other payables and liabilities
|8,040
|8,069
|Total Liabilities
|33,565
|34,922
|Redeemable noncontrolling interest
|63
|53
|Equity
|7,824
|7,772
|Total Liabilities and Equity
|$
|41,452
|$
|42,747
| CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 and 2025
(Unaudited)
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|(All amounts in millions of dollars)
|2026
|2025
|Cash Flows from Operating Activities
|Net income
|$
|186
|$
|416
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization expense, excluding assets under operating leases
|351
|318
|Depreciation and amortization expense of assets under operating leases
|148
|147
|Undistributed (income) loss from unconsolidated affiliates
|(19
|)
|2
|Deferred income taxes
|108
|9
|Other non-cash items
|324
|389
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Provisions
|(151
|)
|(212
|)
|Trade and financing receivables, net
|288
|948
|Inventories, net
|(306
|)
|(92
|)
|Trade payables
|(91
|)
|(161
|)
|Other assets and liabilities
|28
|(171
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|866
|1,593
|Cash Flows from Investing Activities
|Additions to retail receivables
|(5,020
|)
|(5,605
|)
|Collections of retail receivables
|5,547
|5,575
|Expenditures for property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
|(340
|)
|(330
|)
|Expenditures for assets under operating leases, net
|(430
|)
|(456
|)
|Other, net
|(49
|)
|(272
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(292
|)
|(1,088
|)
|Cash Flows from Financing Activities
|Net decrease in debt
|(1,368
|)
|(1,257
|)
|Dividends paid
|(129
|)
|(322
|)
|Purchase of treasury shares
|(87
|)
|(55
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(1,584
|)
|(1,634
|)
|Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|6
|219
|Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|(1,004
|)
|(910
|)
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
|3,229
|3,866
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
|$
|2,225
|$
|2,956
| CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.
Supplemental Statements of Operations for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 and 2025
(Unaudited)
| Three Months Ended September 30, 2026
| Three Months Ended September 30, 2025
|(All amounts in millions of dollars)
|Industrial Activities
|Financial Services
|Eliminations
|Consolidated
|Industrial Activities
|Financial Services
|Eliminations
|Consolidated
|Revenues
|Net sales
|$
|3,684
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|3,684
|$
|3,702
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|3,702
|Finance, interest and other income
|29
|665
|(24
|)
|(4)
|670
|38
|684
|(25
|)
|(4)
|697
|Total Revenues
|3,713
|665
|(24
|)
|4,354
|3,740
|684
|(25
|)
|4,399
|Costs and Expenditures
|Cost of goods sold
|2,887
|-
|-
|2,887
|2,995
|-
|-
|2,995
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|367
|123
|-
|490
|381
|168
|-
|549
|Research and development expenses
|223
|-
|-
|223
|281
|-
|-
|281
|Restructuring and other transformation expenses
|16
|-
|-
|16
|4
|(1
|)
|-
|3
|Interest expense
|59
|323
|(24
|)
|(5)
|358
|64
|339
|(25
|)
|(5)
|378
|Other, net
|21
|132
|-
|153
|20
|122
|-
|142
|Total Costs and Expenditures
|3,573
|578
|(24
|)
|4,127
|3,745
|628
|(25
|)
|4,348
|Consolidated income (loss) before income taxes
|140
|87
|-
|227
|(5
|)
|56
|-
|51
|Income tax benefit (expense)
|(34
|)
|(170
|)
|-
|(204
|)
|14
|(15
|)
|-
|(1
|)
|Equity income from unconsolidated affiliates
|6
|6
|-
|12
|11
|6
|-
|17
|Net income (loss)
|$
|112
|$
|(77
|)
|$
| -
|$
|35
|$
|20
|$
|47
|$
| -
|$
|67
| Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026
| Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025
|(All amounts in millions of dollars)
|Industrial Activities
|Financial Services
|Eliminations
|Consolidated
|Industrial Activities
|Financial Services
|Eliminations
|Consolidated
|Revenues
|Net sales
|$
|10,997
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|10,997
|$
|10,895
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|10,895
|Finance, interest and other income
|85
|1,967
|(66
|)
|(4)
|1,986
|107
|2,020
|(84
|)
|(4)
|2,043
|Total Revenues
|11,082
|1,967
|(66
|)
|12,983
|11,002
|2,020
|(84
|)
|12,938
|Costs and Expenditures
|Cost of goods sold
|8,888
|-
|-
|8,888
|8,756
|-
|-
|8,756
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|1,089
|360
|-
|1,449
|1,050
|363
|-
|1,413
|Research and development expenses
|685
|-
|-
|685
|683
|-
|-
|683
|Restructuring and other transformation expenses
|47
|-
|-
|47
|15
|(1
|)
|-
|14
|Interest expense
|179
|982
|(66
|)
|(5)
|1,095
|184
|1,000
|(84
|)
|(5)
|1,100
|Other, net
|48
|359
|-
|407
|103
|381
|-
|484
|Total Costs and Expenditures
|10,936
|1,701
|(66
|)
|12,571
|10,791
|1,743
|(84
|)
|12,450
|Consolidated income before income taxes
|146
|266
|-
|412
|211
|277
|-
|488
|Income tax expense
|(38
|)
|(213
|)
|-
|(251
|)
|(56
|)
|(68
|)
|-
|(124
|)
|Equity income from unconsolidated affiliates
|10
|15
|-
|25
|37
|15
|-
|52
|Net income
|$
|118
|$
|68
|$
| -
|$
|186
|$
|192
|$
|224
|$
| -
|$
|416
|(4) Elimination of Financial Services' interest income earned from Industrial Activities.
|(5) Elimination of Industrial Activities' interest expense to Financial Services.
| CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.
Supplemental Balance Sheets as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025
(Unaudited)
| September 30, 2026
| December 31, 2025
|(All amounts in millions of dollars)
|Industrial Activities
|Financial Services
|Eliminations
|Consolidated
|Industrial Activities
|Financial Services
|Eliminations
|Consolidated
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|1,256
|$
|334
|$
|-
|$
|1,590
|$
|1,932
|$
|646
|$
|-
|$
|2,578
|Restricted cash
|115
|520
|-
|635
|109
|542
|-
|651
|Financing receivables, net
|204
|22,432
|(363
|)
|(6)
|22,273
|141
|23,363
|(399
|)
|(6)
|23,105
|Financial receivables from Iveco Group N.V.
|119
|99
|-
|218
|142
|53
|-
|195
|Inventories, net
|5,058
|76
|-
|5,134
|4,564
|87
|-
|4,651
|Property, plant and equipment, net and Equipment under operating leases, net
|2,197
|1,619
|-
|3,816
|2,199
|1,573
|-
|3,772
|Intangible assets, net
|4,490
|170
|-
|4,660
|4,533
|170
|-
|4,703
|Other receivables and assets
|2,871
|466
|(211
|)
|(7)
|3,126
|2,707
|580
|(195
|)
|(7)
|3,092
|Total Assets
|$
|16,310
|$
|25,716
|$
|(574
|)
|$
|41,452
|$
|16,327
|$
|27,014
|$
|(594
|)
|$
|42,747
|Liabilities and Equity
|Debt
|$
|4,263
|$
|21,680
|$
|(465
|)
|(6)
|$
|25,478
|$
|4,385
|$
|22,861
|$
|(484
|)
|(6)
|$
|26,762
|Financial payables to Iveco Group N.V.
|2
|45
|-
|47
|3
|88
|-
|91
|Other payables and liabilities
|6,914
|1,235
|(109
|)
|(7)
|8,040
|7,012
|1,167
|(110
|)
|(7)
|8,069
|Total Liabilities
|11,179
|22,960
|(574
|)
|33,565
|11,400
|24,116
|(594
|)
|34,922
|Redeemable noncontrolling interest
|63
|-
|-
|63
|53
|-
|-
|53
|Equity
|5,068
|2,756
|-
|7,824
|4,874
|2,898
|-
|7,772
|Total Liabilities and Equity
|$
|16,310
|$
|25,716
|$
|(574
|)
|$
|41,452
|$
|16,327
|$
|27,014
|$
|(594
|)
|$
|42,747
|(6) Elimination of financial receivables/payables between Industrial Activities and Financial Services.
|(7) Primarily represents the reclassification of deferred tax assets/liabilities in the same taxing jurisdiction and elimination of intercompany activity between Industrial Activities and Financial Services.
| CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.
Supplemental Statements of Cash Flows for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 and 2025
(Unaudited)
| Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026
| Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025
|(All amounts in millions of dollars)
|Industrial Activities
|Financial Services
|Eliminations
|Consolidated
|Industrial Activities
|Financial Services
|Eliminations
|Consolidated
|Cash Flows from Operating Activities
|Net income
|$
|118
|$
|68
|$
|-
|$
|186
|$
|192
|$
|224
|$
|-
|$
|416
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|Depreciation and amortization expense, excluding assets under operating leases
|346
|5
|-
|351
|314
|4
|-
|318
|Depreciation and amortization expense of assets under operating leases
|1
|147
|148
|4
|143
|-
|147
|Undistributed (income) loss from unconsolidated affiliates
|186
|(15
|)
|(190
|)
|(8)
|(19
|)
|197
|(15
|)
|(180
|)
|(8)
|2
|Deferred income taxes
|(42
|)
|150
|-
|108
|(38
|)
|47
|-
|9
|Other non-cash items
|41
|283
|-
|324
|96
|293
|-
|389
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Provisions
|(154
|)
|3
|-
|(151
|)
|(215
|)
|3
|-
|(212
|)
|Trade and financing receivables, net
|8
|282
|(2
|)
|(9)
|288
|(54
|)
|1,000
|2
|(9)
|948
|Inventories, net
|(543
|)
|237
|-
|(306
|)
|(308
|)
|216
|-
|(92
|)
|Trade payables
|(54
|)
|(39
|)
|2
|(9)
|(91
|)
|(120
|)
|(38
|)
|(3
|)
|(9)
|(161
|)
|Other assets and liabilities
|(18
|)
|46
|-
|28
|(32
|)
|(140
|)
|1
|(171
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|(111
|)
|1,167
|(190
|)
|866
|36
|1,737
|(180
|)
|1,593
|Cash Flows from Investing Activities
|Additions to retail receivables
|-
|(5,020
|)
|-
|(5,020
|)
|-
|(5,605
|)
|-
|(5,605
|)
|Collections of retail receivables
|-
|5,547
|-
|5,547
|-
|5,575
|-
|5,575
|Expenditures for property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
|(333
|)
|(7
|)
|-
|(340
|)
|(321
|)
|(9
|)
|-
|(330
|)
|Expenditures for assets under operating leases, net
|-
|(430
|)
|-
|(430
|)
|-
|(456
|)
|-
|(456
|)
|Other, net
|(86
|)
|37
|-
|(49
|)
|(69
|)
|(203
|)
|-
|(272
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|(419
|)
|127
|-
|(292
|)
|(390
|)
|(698
|)
|-
|(1,088
|)
|Cash Flows from Financing Activities
|Net increase (decrease) in debt
|85
|(1,453
|)
|-
|(1,368
|)
|(276
|)
|(981
|)
|-
|(1,257
|)
|Dividends paid
|(129
|)
|(190
|)
|190
|(8)
|(129
|)
|(322
|)
|(180
|)
|180
|(8)
|(322
|)
|Purchase of treasury shares
|(87
|)
|-
|-
|(87
|)
|(55
|)
|-
|-
|(55
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|(131
|)
|(1,643
|)
|190
|(1,584
|)
|(653
|)
|(1,161
|)
|180
|(1,634
|)
|Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|(9
|)
|15
|-
|6
|154
|65
|-
|219
|Net decrease cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|(670
|)
|(334
|)
|-
|(1,004
|)
|(853
|)
|(57
|)
|-
|(910
|)
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
|2,041
|1,188
|-
|3,229
|2,421
|1,445
|-
|3,866
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
|$
|1,371
|$
|854
|$
| -
|$
|2,225
|$
|1,568
|$
|1,388
|$
| -
|$
|2,956
|(8) Elimination of dividends from Financial Services to Industrial Activities, which are included in Industrial Activities net cash provided (used) by operating activities.
|(9) Elimination of certain minor activities between Industrial Activities and Financial Services.
| CNH Industrial N.V.
Other Supplemental Financial Information
(Unaudited)
| Adjusted EBIT of Industrial Activities Segment
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|(All amounts in millions of dollars)
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Adjusted EBIT:
|Agriculture
|$
|173
|$
|137
|$
|370
|$
|539
|Construction
|65
|14
|52
|63
|Unallocated items, eliminations and others
|(36
|)
|(47
|)
|(98
|)
|(173
|)
|Adjusted EBIT of Industrial Activities
|$
|202
|$
|104
|$
|324
|$
|429
| Reconciliation of Consolidated Net Income under U.S. GAAP to Adjusted EBIT of Industrial Activities
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|(All amounts in millions of dollars)
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Net income
|$
|35
|$
|67
|$
|186
|$
|416
|Less: Income tax expense
|(204
|)
|(1
|)
|(251
|)
|(124
|)
|Consolidated income before income taxes
|239
|68
|437
|540
|Less: Financial Services
|Financial Services Net income (loss)
|(77
|)
|47
|68
|224
|Financial Services Income tax expense
|170
|15
|213
|68
|Add back the following Industrial Activities items:
|Interest expense, net of interest income and eliminations
|30
|26
|94
|77
|Foreign exchange losses, net
|5
|5
|8
|19
|Finance and non-service component of Pension and other postemployment benefit costs
|5
|4
|11
|11
|Adjustments for the following Industrial Activities items:
|Restructuring and other transformation expenses
|16
|4
|47
|15
|Other discrete items(10)
|-
|59
|8
|59
|Adjusted EBIT of Industrial Activities
|$
|202
|$
|104
|$
|324
|$
|429
|(10) For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, this item included an $8 million non-cash impairment on a minority investment. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, this item includes a $49 million impairment charge related to Bennamann in-process research and development (“IPR&D”) and a $10 million inventory write-down for the New Holland T6.180 Methane Power Tractor.
| CNH Industrial N.V.
Other Supplemental Financial Information
(Unaudited)
| Reconciliation of Total Debt under U.S. GAAP to Net Debt
|Industrial Activities
|Financial Services
|Consolidated
|(All amounts in millions of dollars)
| September 30,
2026
| December 31,
2025
| September 30,
2026
| December 31,
2025
| September 30,
2026
| December 31,
2025
|Third party debt
|$
|(4,072
|)
|$
|(4,104
|)
|$
|(21,406
|)
|$
|(22,658
|)
|$
|(25,478
|)
|$
|(26,762
|)
|Intersegment notes payable
|(191
|)
|(281
|)
|(274
|)
|(203
|)
|-
|-
|Financial payables to Iveco Group N.V.
|(2
|)
|(3
|)
|(45
|)
|(88
|)
|(47
|)
|(91
|)
|Total Debt
|(4,265
|)
|(4,388
|)
|(21,725
|)
|(22,949
|)
|(25,525
|)
|(26,853
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents
|1,256
|1,932
|334
|646
|1,590
|2,578
|Restricted cash
|115
|109
|520
|542
|635
|651
|Intersegment notes receivable
|274
|203
|191
|281
|-
|-
|Financial receivables from Iveco Group N.V.
|119
|142
|99
|53
|218
|195
|Derivatives
|(42
|)
|(23
|)
|(35
|)
|25
|(77
|)
|2
|Net Debt
|$
|(2,543
|)
|$
|(2,025
|)
|$
|(20,616
|)
|$
|(21,402
|)
|$
|(23,159
|)
|$
|(23,427
|)
| Reconciliation of Net cash provided by Operating Activities under U.S. GAAP to Free cash flow used in Industrial Activities
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
|2026
|2025
|(All amounts in millions of dollars)
|2026
|2025
|$
|866
|$
|1,593
|Net cash provided by Operating Activities
|$
|686
|$
|659
|Less:
|(977
|)
|(1,557
|)
|Net Cash used in Operating Activities of Financial Services, net of eliminations
|(557
|)
|(733
|)
|(20
|)
|13
|Change in derivatives of Industrial Activities
|(28
|)
|4
|(333
|)
|(321
|)
|Expenditures for property, plant and equipment and intangible assets of Industrial Activities
|(127
|)
|(130
|)
|15
|(32
|)
|Other changes
|16
|12
|$
|(449
|)
|$
|(304
|)
|Free cash flow used in Industrial Activities
|$
|(10
|)
|$
|(188
|)
| CNH Industrial N.V.
Other Supplemental Financial Information
(Unaudited)
| Reconciliation of Net income and Income tax expense under U.S. GAAP to Adjusted Net income and Adjusted Income tax expense and
Calculation of Adjusted Diluted EPS and Adjusted ETR
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
|2026
|2025
|(Dollars and shares in millions, except per share data)
|2026
|2025
|$
|186
|$
|416
|Net income
|$
|35
|$
|67
|55
|55
|Adjustments impacting Net income before Income tax expense and equity income from unconsolidated affiliates (a)
|16
|56
|146
|(14
|)
|Adjustments impacting Income tax expense (b)
|154
|(14
|)
|$
|387
|$
|457
|Adjusted Net income
|$
|205
|$
|109
|$
|376
|$
|448
|Adjusted Net income attributable to CNH Industrial N.V.(11)
|$
|200
|$
|105
|1,241
|1,253
|Weighted-average shares outstanding – diluted
|1,239
|1,253
|$
|0.30
|$
|0.36
|Adjusted diluted EPS
|$
|0.16
|$
|0.08
|$
|412
|$
|488
|Consolidated income before income taxes
|$
|227
|$
|51
|55
|55
|Adjustments impacting Consolidated income before income taxes and equity income from unconsolidated affiliates (a)
|16
|56
|$
|467
|$
|543
|Adjusted consolidated income before income taxes and equity income from unconsolidated affiliates (A)
|$
|243
|$
|107
|$
|(251
|)
|$
|(124
|)
|Income tax expense
|$
|(204
|)
|$
|(1
|)
|146
|(14
|)
|Adjustments impacting Income tax expense (b)
|154
|(14
|)
|$
|(105
|)
|$
|(138
|)
|Adjusted income tax expense (B)
|$
|(50
|)
|$
|(15
|)
|22.5
|%
|25.4
|%
|Adjusted effective tax rate (Adjusted ETR) (C=B/A)
|20.6
|%
|14.0
|%
|(a) Adjustments impacting consolidated income before income taxes and equity income from unconsolidated affiliates
|$
|47
|$
|14
|Restructuring and other transformation expenses
|$
|16
|$
|3
|-
|(18
|)
|Pre-tax gain related to the 2021 U.S. healthcare plan modification
|-
|(6
|)
|-
|49
|Bennamann IPR&D charge
|-
|49
|-
|10
|New Holland T6.180 Methane Power Tractor write-down to net realizable value
|-
|10
|8
|-
|Impairment of a minority investment
|-
|-
|$
|55
|$
|55
|Total adjustments impacting consolidated income before income taxes and equity income from unconsolidated affiliates
|$
|16
|$
|56
|(b) Adjustments impacting Income tax expense
|$
|(10
|)
|$
|(14
|)
|Tax effect of adjustments impacting consolidated income before income taxes and equity income from unconsolidated affiliates
|$
|(2
|)
|$
|(14
|)
|156
|-
|Valuation allowance charge in Financial Services
|156
|-
|$
|146
|$
|(14
|)
|Total adjustments impacting Adjusted income tax expense (B)
|$
|154
|$
|(14
|)
(11) Excludes the minority share of the after-tax impairment charge related to Bennamann IPR&D.
| Reconciliation of Financial Services Net Income (loss) under U.S. GAAP to Adjusted Net Income
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
|2026
|2025
|(Dollars and shares in millions)
|2026
|2025
|$
|68
|$
|224
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(77
|)
|$
|47
|156
|-
|Valuation allowance charge
|156
|-
|-
|(1
|)
|Restructuring and other transformation expenses (credit)
|-
|(1
|)
|$
|224
|$
|223
|Adjusted Net income
|$
|79
|$
|46
Attachment
-
20261109_PR_CNH_Q3_2026_Results
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