Taboola To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taboola (Nasdaq: TBLA), a global leader in delivering performance at scale for advertisers, today announced that members of its management team will participate in the following investor conferences:

BMO Technology & Innovation Leaders Conference

Date: Thursday, November 12, 2026

Agentic Advertising Panel: 1:00 p.m. ET

RBC Global Technology, Internet, Media & Telecom Conference

Date: Tuesday, November 17, 2026

Fireside Chat: 8:40 a.m. ET

UBS Global Technology and AI Conference

Date: Tuesday, December 1, 2026

A live webcast and replay of the fireside chats will be available on Taboola's investor relations website at investors.taboola.com.

About Taboola

Taboola empowers businesses to grow through performance advertising technology that goes beyond search and social and delivers measurable outcomes at scale.

Taboola works with thousands of businesses who advertise directly on Realize, Taboola's powerful ad platform, reaching over 600 million daily active users across some of the best publishers in the world. Publishers like NBC News, Yahoo, and OEMs such as Samsung, Xiaomi and others use Taboola's technology to grow audience and revenue, enabling Realize to offer unique data, specialized algorithms, and unmatched scale.

Investor Contact:

Aadam Anwar

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