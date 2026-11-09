Nexpu Subsidiary Plans Music Creation Challenge

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexpu Ltd. (Nasdaq: DPU) (“Nexpu” or the“Company”) today announced that its subsidiary, Top Kingwin Technology Inc., plans to host an Asia-Pacific-themed music creation challenge on its music creation platform, the DPU Platform, from November 8 to November 18, 2026. The planned event's theme is“Let inspiration travel beyond the horizon.” The challenge is intended to encourage participants to create music and share their entries through DPU Platform. Music Creation and Submission Participants will be encouraged to use DPU Platform's music creation and publishing functions to create and share their entries. Entries may draw on Asia-Pacific themes, including city life, home, natural scenery and cultural connections. Planned Awards The proposed award arrangements, subject to the official event rules, are set out below:

Award Number of Winners Prize per Winner First Prize 1 A monetary prize equivalent to HKD 1,000,000 Second Prize 10 One iPhone Duo Third Prize 20 One DPU D-2 desktop robot

The event is planned to run from November 8 through November 18, 2026. For the official event notice and award rules, including eligibility, entry requirements, judging criteria, results announcement arrangements and prize redemption details, please visit the Company's official event page:

How to Enter

Under the planned entry arrangements, participants would email ... during the entry period with their DPU username, the title of their entry song and a link to that song on DPU Platform. Each person may enter only one song. Publishing a song, liking or sharing it on DPU Platform does not itself register an entry. Please consult the official rules before entering. Desktop platform: ; mobile platform: h5/.

Participation is subject to the official rules available on the event page. Nothing in this announcement excludes or limits participants' statutory rights or any liability that cannot lawfully be excluded or limited.

About Nexpu Ltd. (formerly known as Top KingWin Ltd)

Nexpu Ltd. (formerly known as Top KingWin Ltd) engages in the following business activities: (i) the sale of devices that support data collection and analysis; (ii) the sale of robots; and (iii) the development and operation of software products and platforms.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements made under the“safe harbor” provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as“will,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“future,”“intends,”“plans,”“believes,”“estimates,”“confident” and similar statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations as of the date of this release and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including but not limited to: the planned challenge may be delayed, modified or cancelled, and the Company may not be able to implement the event or complete judging, winner notification and prize delivery as anticipated; the Company's ability to fund and deliver the announced prizes, including the monetary first prize, may be affected by financial or operational constraints; participation in the challenge and any resulting platform engagement may be lower than expected, and the event may not generate anticipated user adoption or commercial benefits; technical failures or interruptions affecting the DPU Platform, third-party AI technologies, services or infrastructure, or the email entry process may disrupt music creation, submission or judging; entries or their use in connection with the challenge may give rise to intellectual property, licensing or other third-party rights claims; the Company may encounter regulatory or compliance issues relating to the challenge, including eligibility, prize administration, participant data and AI-generated content; and other risks described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

For further information, please contact:

Bonnie Zhang

Email: ...