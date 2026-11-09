Punjab Records 1,152 Farm Fires On Diwali, Highest Single-Day Surge This Season

MENAFN - IANS) Patiala (Punjab), Nov 9 (IANS) Punjab witnessed a sharp surge in stubble-burning incidents during the ongoing paddy harvesting season on Diwali, with 1,152 fresh farm fires recorded across the state on the festival day on Sunday alone.

According to the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) and Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) Monitoring and Enforcement Actions Report, a total of 4,459 farm fire incidents have been recorded in the state since September 15, when the current monitoring season began. The number of incidents registered a 34.8 per cent increase in just 24 hours, marking the highest single-day rise so far this season.

According to the data, Punjab had recorded 2,787 stubble-burning incidents by November 5. The figure increased to 3,144 by November 6 and further rose to 3,307 by November 7. However, with 1,152 fresh incidents reported on November 8, the cumulative figure jumped to 4,459.

This means that 1,672 new farm fire incidents were recorded in just three days, highlighting the sudden deterioration in the situation despite the administration's continued efforts to discourage stubble burning.

Patiala district also witnessed a significant increase in stubble-burning incidents on Diwali. The number of recorded cases in the district rose from 196 on November 7 to 288 on November 8, registering 92 fresh incidents in a single day.

According to the PPCB report, 96 per cent of the total 2.314 lakh hectares of paddy area in Patiala district had been harvested.

As part of enforcement measures, 157 farms were inspected in the district, and stubble burning was confirmed on the spot at 94 locations.

Environmental compensation has been imposed in 68 cases involving stubble burning, with a total fine of Rs 3.45 lakh. Of this amount, Rs 1.25 lakh has been recovered so far.

Meanwhile, 77 FIRs have been registered in the district, and red entries have been made in the revenue records of 33 farmers found involved in stubble burning.

According to district-wise data, Tarn Taran reported the highest number of farm fire incidents in Punjab at 654, followed by Ferozepur with 592, and Sangrur with 488.

Bathinda recorded 406 incidents, while Patiala reported 288. Among other districts, Amritsar registered 247 cases, Barnala 230, Ludhiana 193, Moga 188, Faridkot 170, Mansa 149, Kapurthala 139, Gurdaspur 125, Fazilka 122, Muktsar 113, and Jalandhar 98.

The state-level enforcement figures also indicate continued action against stubble burning. A total of 2,998 farms had been inspected across Punjab as of November 8. Crop residue burning was confirmed on the spot at 1,310 locations. Burning marks were also detected in 122 non-AFL areas.

According to the report, environmental compensation was imposed in 1,228 cases. A total fine of Rs 62.55 lakh was levied, of which Rs 32.60 lakh has been recovered. The remaining Rs 29.95 lakh is yet to be collected.

Furthermore, 884 FIRs have been registered across the state in connection with stubble-burning incidents, while red entries have been made in the revenue records of 1,017 farmers.

The report also highlighted action against officials responsible for monitoring and preventing stubble burning. As many as 1,103 show-cause notices have been issued to nodal and supervisory officers over their monitoring responsibilities and enforcement measures.

Additionally, prosecution proceedings have been initiated against 18 supervisory officers under Section 14 of the CAQM Act. However, the report recorded zero charge sheets and zero suspension orders.

According to the PPCB report, 91.40 per cent of Punjab's total paddy area, spread across 32.87 lakh hectares, had been harvested by November 8.

Despite the substantial progress in harvesting, the sudden rise in farm fire incidents has emerged as a major challenge for the state administration.

While authorities have been conducting awareness campaigns to encourage farmers to adopt alternative methods of crop residue management, enforcement measures, including financial penalties, FIRs and red entries in revenue records, have also been intensified.

However, the recording of 1,152 fresh farm fire incidents on Diwali has raised concerns over the effectiveness of these measures.

With the paddy harvesting season nearing completion and authorities continuing their crackdown, the sharp spike in stubble-burning incidents has once again brought the issue of crop residue management in Punjab into focus.