Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Announces Rs 40 Lakh Compensation To Family Of Slain Police Officer

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 9 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay on Monday announced financial assistance of Rs 40 lakh to the family of Special Sub-Inspector (SSI) Senthil Kumar, who was allegedly beaten to death by a group of intoxicated youths during Deepavali celebrations in Theni district.

Expressing deep shock and anguish over the killing, the Chief Minister conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family, relatives and colleagues of the deceased officer.

The incident occurred at Samadharmapuram in Theni district on Sunday, when a group of youths allegedly blocked a public road, burst firecrackers, and recorded social media reels, causing considerable inconvenience to residents and motorists.

According to preliminary police investigations, Senthil Kumar, who was passing through the area, intervened after noticing the disturbance and advised the youths to celebrate Deepavali without obstructing traffic or creating problems for the public.

However, the group allegedly ignored his warning and continued bursting firecrackers on the road.

As the youths refused to comply with his instructions, the officer reportedly began recording their activities on his mobile phone to document the violations.

Enraged by his action, members of the group, suspected to have been under the influence of alcohol and other intoxicating substances, allegedly attacked the police officer.

Senthil Kumar sustained severe injuries in the assault and collapsed at the scene. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, but doctors declared him dead before he could receive medical treatment.

Following the incident, Theni Superintendent of Police Praveen Gautham visited the location and supervised the preliminary investigation. Police examined CCTV footage from the surrounding areas and collected evidence to reconstruct the sequence of events leading to the fatal assault.

Four persons have been arrested in connection with the killing, while investigators are examining whether additional suspects were involved.

The brutal killing of a police officer during festival celebrations has triggered widespread outrage and raised concerns over public safety and attacks on law enforcement personnel.

Announcing the compensation, Chief Minister Vijay expressed solidarity with Senthil Kumar's family and assured them of government support during their difficult circumstances. The state government has announced Rs 40 lakh as financial assistance to the bereaved family. Meanwhile, police have intensified their investigation to establish the precise circumstances surrounding the attack and determine the involvement of all those responsible for the officer's death.