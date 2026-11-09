Andhra Pradesh CM Sounds Alert After Series Of Fire Accidents

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, Nov 9 (IANS) In the wake of a series of fire accidents in Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday directed officials to remain alert and take preventive measures.

The Chief Minister enquired about several fire incidents that occurred in various parts of the state, including one in Rajam in Vizianagaram district.

A major fire broke out at an automobile showroom in Rajam, resulting in significant property damage. The blaze was triggered when Diwali firecrackers accidentally landed on the premises.

Senior Fire Department officials informed the Chief Minister that they reached the site promptly and extinguished the flames.

Spare parts and engine oil worth over Rs.25 lakh were gutted in the fire. Officials said the fire spread rapidly due to lubricants, resulting in massive property loss.

In Gannavaram in Krishna district, sparks from firecrackers ignited a furniture shop, while in Tiruvuru in NTR district, another shop was gutted following a short circuit.

The Chief Minister expressed his concern over the property losses caused by these fires. After reviewing the three incidents, he directed officials to remain alert and take appropriate precautionary measures.

Meanwhile, in Hyderabad, a massive fire broke out in an industrial area in Kukatpally early on Monday.

The fire started from a warehouse in Asbestos Colony, under Kukatpally Police Station limits, and spread to nearby units.

A person sustained minor injuries in the fire, which is suspected to have been caused by a short circuit.

Huge flames were seen leaping out of the warehouses as dense smoke engulfed the area, triggering panic among residents in the adjoining areas.

Six fire engines were pressed into service to control the fire. About 40 firefighters were deployed for the operation, which lasted for more than three hours.

An officer said Kukatpally Fire Station received a call around 3.45 a.m.

He said the fire started from the GRP warehouse and spread to the adjoining Kurkure and paper teacups and plates manufacturing unit. Tin sheds of the warehouses collapsed in the fire.

In another incident, a fire broke out in the MRO office at Chevella in Rangareddy district near Hyderabad. Official records were gutted in the fire, which is suspected to have been caused by a short circuit.