No Politics Over Dasara, Court Will Decide Palace Property Dispute: Mysuru Royal Scion

MENAFN - IANS) Mysuru, Nov 9 (IANS) Mysuru royal scion and Mysuru-Kodagu BJP MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar on Monday said the royal family did not want to indulge in politics over the Mysuru Dasara celebrations and did not expect that the BJP would politicise the issue, asserting that the dispute over palace properties would ultimately be decided by the court.

Addressing a press conference in Mysuru amid a row between the Congress government and the royal family over the conduct of Dasara and property-related issues, Yaduveer said political leaders should focus on addressing issues concerning the people instead of engaging in personal criticism and debates over private matters.

"We are living in a democracy. If there is a dispute over property or any other matter, it should be settled by the court. The question of who owns the property and other related issues will be decided by the judiciary in accordance with the law. There is no use in repeatedly raising the issue in public debates," he said.

Yaduveer said discussions and criticism over personal matters served little purpose when the matter was already before the court.

"Whether someone claims ownership of a property or says otherwise, the truth will ultimately be determined by the court. As politicians and public representatives, we need to respond to issues concerning the people," he said.

On the Dasara celebrations, the BJP MP said he too had responsibilities as a people's representative and as a member of the Mysuru royal family in ensuring the smooth conduct of the annual festivities.

"We do not want to carry out politics from Dasara, and there is no expectation from the BJP party for politicisation of the issue. If the Dasara festival is conducted successfully, it is a gain for everyone, including all political parties and the city of Mysuru," he said.

He said efforts to improve the Dasara celebrations should rise above party politics and added that the royal family generally placed its suggestions before the government during meetings held ahead of the festival.

"If our suggestions are not accepted, it is natural for us to respond politically. There is nothing wrong with that. However, we first raise our suggestions in the meetings and do not engage in public debates. Only if there is no response do we come before the media and take up the issue politically," he said.

Yaduveer said that as far as improving the Dasara celebrations was concerned, the royal family stood with the government.

"This is an event belonging to Mysuru, and all of us celebrate it together. If our government comes to power in 2028, the responsibility of organising Dasara will be ours, and we would expect the present government and others to join us in celebrating it jointly. Dasara does not need politics," he said.

Responding to a question on whether the royal family was being targeted in the property dispute, Yaduveer referred to the Mysore Palace Act of 1998 and the Bengaluru Palace Act of 1996.

"I was only six years old when the Mysore Palace Act was enacted and four years old when the Bengaluru Palace Act was passed. My mother has provided the necessary details regarding those matters, and the issues have to be faced in court," he said.

While stating that he did not have the capacity at the time to assess whether the family had been targeted, Yaduveer said that, looking back, he believed there had been a misuse of executive and legislative powers.

"Enacting a law to take over the property of a single family can be seen as a misuse of legislative power. However, we cannot decide whether everything that has happened is right or wrong. It is better to allow the courts to decide the matter," he said.

The BJP MP reiterated that there was little to be gained from public discussions over the palace ownership dispute while the matter was pending before the judiciary.