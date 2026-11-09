Connecting Industries And Trade: Malakut Business Forum 2026 Brings Together 750+ Delegates And 300+ Companies

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE, November 2026: The Malakut Business Forum 2026 is set to bring more than 750 delegates and over 300 companies together at Sky Bubble, Meydan Hotel, Dubai, on 25 November 2026, with C-suite executives and directors accounting for 60 per cent of attendees. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The one-day forum will convene senior leaders from banking, trade, insurance, logistics and industry across five streams: Finance, Risk, Artificial Intelligence, Logistics and Technology.

The 2026 edition builds on the success of the inaugural forum with even greater scale and a more focused agenda. Organisers are lining up more than 25 industry speakers and over 20 partners, with a projected digital reach of 200,000+ online users, providing even more opportunities for partners to connect, engage and be seen. The key topics to be explored during this edition include business resilience, geopolitical challenges, innovation and the future of global trade.

“Business leaders are making critical decisions under pressure, across borders and with less certainty than ever. The Malakut Business Forum was created to bring the right people into the same room, so decisions are better informed and conversations turn into real opportunities. Our 2026 edition is bigger, bolder and built for impact, and we are proud to host it in Dubai, a global crossroads of trade,” said Alex Dolgopolov, CEO of Malakut Business Forum 2026.

The programme is built around real cases and candid discussion. Finance sessions will examine how companies protect liquidity under pressure and turn high-risk projects into bankable ones. The Risk stream will address securing political violence and war risk cover during active conflict, and what businesses can do when the insurance market will not take the risk. Artificial Intelligence sessions will look at AI savings that reached the P&L, the move from copilots to agents and what leaders refuse to automate. Logistics will tackle rerouting during conflicts and the question of who pays for resilience, while Technology will cover scaling across fragmented markets and modernising core systems without disrupting daily operations.

Beyond the main stage, delegates can expect a networking reception, a partner showcase, a live podcast studio, VIP hospitality and an evening cocktail and dinner experience. Private Skyboxes overlooking the Meydan race track will offer partners an exclusive setting for high-value meetings with clients, prospects and partners.

About Malakut Business Forum 2026:

Malakut Business Forum 2026 brings together senior executives across five programme streams, combining cross-industry insights with high-level networking and opportunities to meet people who could move your business forward. The forum explores how businesses are financing growth, managing risk, moving goods and applying technology when conditions change.