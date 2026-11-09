Galaxy S26 Ultra Earns Spot On TIME's Best Inventions Of 2026
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Nov.,2026 – Galaxy S26 Ultra has been named to TIME's Best Inventions 2026, marking the fourth time Samsung Galaxy devices have been recognized on the annual list. Selected by TIME's global network of expert contributors and editors, Best Inventions recognizes the year's most significant new products and ideas, evaluated on factors including originality, efficacy, ambition, and impact. Two other Samsung products also made this year's list: the Bespoke AI Family HubTM Refrigerator with AI Vision and the Odyssey G8 Gaming Monitor (G80HS). Galaxy S26 Ultra offers the most advanced Galaxy S series experience to date with a powerful camera system, premium performance, and intuitive Galaxy AI.1 It features the world's first built-in Privacy Display for mobile phones,2 Super Steady video3 with horizontal lock, and tools for creating pro-grade content. The Bespoke AI Family HubTM Refrigerator with AI Vision offers advanced AI-powered food management, a personalized kitchen experience and hands-free convenience. This year's major software update upgraded the refrigerator's AI Vision technology, enabling it to recognize and track a wider range of fresh and processed foods4 to make meal planning and grocery shopping easier. Enhanced Now Brief and Voice ID features also deliver personalized calendars, reminders, and recipes, while Auto Open & Close Doors allow users to open and close the refrigerator with a light touch or simple voice command. The 32-inch Samsung Odyssey G8 Gaming Monitor (G80HS) sets an industry milestone as the industry's first 6K gaming monitor, marking a significant leap beyond 4K gaming standards. 6K resolution presents exceptional visual clarity and detail, enhancing immersion while providing a larger screen for both gaming and multitasking. Featuring 224PPI and an IPS panel, the monitor ensures sharp detail and visual fidelity across every frame and it delivers ultra-high 6K resolution at up to 165Hz, while Dual Mode enables up to 330Hz at 3K resolution, allowing users to seamlessly balance crystal clear visuals with real-time responsiveness. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
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