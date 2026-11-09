ERRA Advances Creative Economy Dialogue, Accessible Publishing, And Copyright Protection At Sharjah International Book Fair 2026

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Sharjah, November 2026: The Emirates Reprographic Rights Association (ERRA) organized a high-level panel discussion titled“Creative Economy Dialogue” on November 3, bringing together distinguished officials, policymakers, and experts from the UAE and abroad in the fields of intellectual property, publishing, and collective rights management. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The dialogue formed part of ERRA's ongoing efforts to strengthen the protection of authors' and publishers' rights while addressing global transformations reshaping the creative industries, particularly rapid technological advancements and artificial intelligence, which present both new challenges and opportunities for the copyright ecosystem.

The session highlighted international best practices in reprographic rights management and collective licensing, ensuring fair remuneration for rights holders, and combating piracy and the unauthorized use of copyrighted works. Discussions also explored the economic significance of the publishing industry and the importance of sector-specific data in measuring its contribution to the economy, informing policies and investment decisions, and supporting sustainable growth.

Participants examined opportunities to strengthen cooperation among government entities, publishers, rights holders, and collective management organizations (CMOs), drawing on international experiences to develop flexible legislative and institutional frameworks that respond to digital transformation while balancing the protection of creativity with broader lawful access to knowledge.

The dialogue featured representatives from the UAE Ministry of Economy and Tourism, the Ministry of Culture, the Emirates Reprographic Rights Association (ERRA), the International Federation of Reproduction Rights Organisations (IFRRO), the UK's Copyright Licensing Agency (CLA), the Hong Kong Reprographic Rights Licensing Society, the Publishers Association (UK), the Emirates Publishers Association, and the Sharjah Book Authority.

As part of its wider programme, ERRA also co-organized two specialized workshops on November 2 and 5, in collaboration with Emirati and international organizations. The workshops aimed to advance accessible publishing and expand access to books for people with visual impairments and print disabilities, while safeguarding the rights of authors and publishers.

The first workshop, held on November 2 during the Sharjah International Publishers Conference, was titled“Advancing the Implementation of the Marrakesh Treaty and Born-Accessible Publishing in the Arab Region.”

The session explored mechanisms for implementing the Marrakesh Treaty, the importance of producing publications in accessible formats from the outset, and the role of institutional cooperation in increasing the availability of Arabic-language content for eligible beneficiaries.

Participants included representatives from the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), the Accessible Books Consortium (ABC), Kalimat Foundation, and ERRA.

The second workshop, held on November 5 as part of the Sharjah International Book Fair, was titled“Accessible Publishing in Action.” It focused on practical applications of emerging technologies in improving accessibility, featuring an overview of the ABC Global Book Service and demonstrations of AI-powered content conversion tools.

The workshop also highlighted the International Authors Forum's (IAF) efforts to encourage rights holders to expand access to Arabic-language content, alongside successful UAE initiatives in producing accessible books and the role of Kalimat Foundation in facilitating their availability to beneficiaries.

Both workshops emphasized the importance of integrating technological innovation, legal frameworks, and international cooperation to foster a more inclusive publishing industry that broadens access to knowledge while respecting the rights of copyright owners.

As part of its participation in the 45th edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair 2026, ERRA continues to welcome visitors to its stand at Expo Centre Sharjah, reaffirming its commitment to strengthening its institutional presence and raising awareness of its role in protecting reprographic rights and advancing collective rights management in the UAE.

The fair provides an important platform for direct engagement with authors, publishers, universities, and educational institutions, offering opportunities to introduce ERRA's services, explain collective licensing mechanisms, and promote the lawful use of copyrighted works in educational and professional environments.

Through its participation, ERRA seeks to enhance awareness of authors' and publishers' rights and demonstrate the benefits of collective rights management, including protecting creative works, ensuring fair remuneration for rights holders, and enabling institutions to access and use copyrighted content within clear legal frameworks.

These interactions also provide opportunities to explore future partnerships, identify the needs of rights holders and content users, and contribute to a balanced ecosystem that protects creativity while facilitating lawful access to knowledge.

Mohammed Bin Dukhain Al Matroushi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of ERRA, said:“Expanding access to knowledge and protecting rights are not competing objectives; rather, they are complementary pillars of a sustainable publishing industry capable of adapting to ongoing transformations. As emerging technologies create new opportunities to develop content and improve accessibility, it becomes increasingly important to establish clear frameworks for the lawful use of copyrighted works and licensing practices that balance the needs of users with the rights of authors and publishers.”

Majd Al Shehhi, Director of ERRA, said:“ERRA's programme at the fair and conference reflects our commitment to translating professional dialogue into opportunities for collaboration and improved practices. Through these initiatives, we aim to support an ecosystem that broadens access to knowledge while safeguarding the rights of its creators and establishing the foundations for sustainable creativity and knowledge production.”

Through its comprehensive programme at the Sharjah International Book Fair 2026, ERRA reaffirms its commitment to strengthening the UAE's position in copyright protection, expanding local and international partnerships, and promoting a culture of lawful content use.

These efforts contribute to the development of a knowledge-driven creative economy built on innovation, sustainability, and respect for intellectual property rights.