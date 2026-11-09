MENAFN - Mid-East Info) 80 volunteers unite to restore coastal ecosystems, strengthen biodiversity and advance the UAE's goal of planting 100 million mangrove saplings by 2030 Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, UAE – November 2026: Dulsco Group brought together 80 volunteers, including 37 representatives, from seven corporate clients, alongside 43 Dulsco Group employees, to plant 1,000 mangrove saplings at Al Zorah Nature Reserve in Ajman, reinforcing its commitment to environmental sustainability and the UAE's national climate ambitions.

In attendance were CSP Abu Dhabi Terminal, dnata, Ducto Construction Company, Operon Middle East Limited, Savoy Hotel Apartments Dubai, Spinneys Holdings, and Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk.

Marking Dulsco Group's return to Al Zorah after a four-year hiatus, the event was held 5 November with the group kicking off proceedings by rowing in a dragon boat out to the planting area. The initiative reflects the Group's continued commitment to protecting the UAE's natural ecosystems through collective action, while encouraging greater environmental responsibility among its people, clients and wider community.

With the UAE's national target of planting 100 million mangrove saplings by 2030, the recent drive now has seen Dulsco Group and its clients reach a cumulative total of 2,920 mangrove saplings planted across the UAE, which could contribute an estimated 900 metric tonnes of CO2 sequestration to the local environment also, given an average plant's 25-year lifetime.

Mick Satsangi, CEO of Dulsco Environment said,“Mangroves are vital to the UAE's natural environment, helping to capture carbon, protect coastlines from erosion and rising sea levels, and provide essential habitats for marine life and bird species.

Planting them is about caring for the place we call home and protecting the natural world we pass on to our children. Seeing our clients and colleagues come together to achieve this significant milestone and demonstrating how collective action can support the UAE's ambition is truly heartening. Each sapling represents a meaningful contribution to help safeguard our natural ecosystems and a legacy for future generations.”

Mangrove ecosystems are particularly important to the UAE, where coastal habitats support a diverse range of marine and bird species. Beyond their role in preserving biodiversity, mangroves also capture and store carbon in their biomass and surrounding soils, helping mitigate climate change. Their extensive root systems also stabilise shorelines, reduce coastal erosion and provide natural protection against waves and rising sea levels. The global significance of mangroves is very important also, as they are“blue carbon” sinks and store up to four times more carbon than“green carbon” sinks including terrestrial tropical rainforests.

Following on from the recent Wheels of Change CSR initiative held in October to recognise World Sustainability Day, Dulsco Group continues to work alongside its clients and stakeholders to support the UAE's sustainability agenda, promote environmental awareness and deliver meaningful action for the communities and ecosystems it serves. The Group remains committed to advancing responsible environmental practices and contributing to a more resilient and sustainable future for the UAE.

About Dulsco Group:

Dulsco Group is a leading provider of workforce, people, and environmental solutions with a portfolio of businesses comprising: Dulsco People, Dulsco Environment, Parisima and Advance Global Recruitment (AGR).

Founded in 1935 in the UAE as a workforce solutions provider, Dulsco Group has built a 92-year legacy of trust, service, and innovation. Over the decades, the Group has expanded its reach and diversified its offerings including the acquisitions of Parisima and AGR, enabling it to deliver end-to-end solutions to more than 3,700 clients across multiple sectors and over 80 countries worldwide.