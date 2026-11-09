'You Sound British': Tourist Praises Indian Street Vendor's Accent, Her Funny Reply Wins Hearts Online (WATCH)

A street vendor in India has caught the attention of the internet after a video of her chatting with foreign tourists went viral. While her fluent English and British-sounding accent caught the visitors by surprise, it was her witty sense of humour that made the conversation even more entertaining. The video shows the woman chatting easily with a group of tourists. While they are talking one of them compliments her accent, she sounds like someone from the UK.

The vendor takes the compliment in her stride and goes on chatting. She appears completely at ease speaking with the visitors and even manages to make them laugh with a cheeky remark.

She jokes with one of the tourists at one point that if he buys something from her he may end up with a girlfriend. Her unexpected response adds a playful touch to the exchange.

Watch Viral Video

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by indiainlast24hr (@indiainlast24hr)

Viral Video Wins Hearts Online

The clip has been winning hearts online with viewers noticing the confidence of the vendor and how she keeps tourists engaged in conversation. Comments regarding her English and accent have been plentiful but some have enjoyed her quick wit and particularly her remark about helping the tourist find a girlfriend.

The exchange provides a light glimpse of the everyday interactions between Indian street vendors and foreign tourists started as a casual chat at a street stall has become a moment that social media users are enjoying.