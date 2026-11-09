Not Just Employees, Trains Retire Too! How Long Do Indian Railway Coaches And Engines Last?

Train Retirement: Trains also have a retirement phase. A train operates as long as its coaches and engines are in good condition. But do you know the lifespan of train coaches and engines? What happens to the coaches and engines after they retire?

In Indian Railways, train coaches and engines that transport passengers to their destinations have a fixed time limit. According to railway rules, the average lifespan of traditional blue ICF coaches is 25 years. The red LHB coaches, manufactured with modern technology, serve for about 30 to 35 years.

Similarly, diesel and electric train engines generally run for 30 to 35 years. As soon as this time is over, officials do not just discard them. A team of technical experts thoroughly examines the strength of those coaches and takes a decision on their further use.

Even though they are retired from passenger transport, the railway department gives a second life to coaches that are still strong. Seats, fans, and lights are removed, windows are closed, and they are converted into goods transport coaches under the name NMG. These are efficiently used for another five to ten years to supply cars, two-wheelers, and tractors across the country. Some other coaches are allocated as accident relief trains and resting places for track repair staff.

Recently, in several major cities, old coaches are being converted into attractive theme restaurants to attract food lovers. Engines with historical significance are preserved as special attractions in railway museums.

Completely damaged coaches and engines that cannot be repaired are moved to special workshops. There, wheels, springs, and valuable spare parts that can be reused are separated. The remaining metal waste, such as iron and steel, is sold to scrap dealers through an e-auction system. Through this method, the railway department earns huge revenue. In this way, every part of the train engine and coach, even after its lifespan is over, is useful in some form and benefits the system.