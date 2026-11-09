Bitcoin Etfs Log $1.3B Weekly Outflows, Biggest Since Late June

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Spot Bitcoin ETFs suffered their heaviest weekly outflows in more than two months, underscoring how cautious institutional positioning has become as macro uncertainty and risk-off trading continue to pressure crypto.

According to SoSoValue, US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $1.28 billion in net outflows last week-its largest weekly withdrawals since late June. The outflows brought the year-to-date total to roughly $919 million, after $515 million in net outflows were already logged in October.

US spot Bitcoin ETFs saw $1.28B in net outflows last week, the biggest weekly withdrawals since late June, per SoSoValue. IBIT dominated the selling, accounting for about 95% of weekly ETF outflows, with $1.21B withdrawn, according to Farside Investors. Fidelity's FBTC bucked the trend with about $93M in net inflows, despite a near-term dip during the week. Analysts flagged downside conditions, citing weak sentiment indicators and uncertainty around US rate expectations and near-term policy prospects.

Key takeawaysETF outflows hit a late-June high

The withdrawal wave coincided with a difficult week for Bitcoin price action. The article notes that Bitcoin traded below $76,000 as traders weighed multiple catalysts, including fallout from Binance 's $6.3 billion hack, uncertainty following the US midterm elections, and weakness in technology stocks.

SoSoValue's data shows that last week's outflows weren't a one-off event-they followed an October period in which ETFs had already absorbed $515 million in net withdrawals. With the year-to-date figure now around $919 million, the ETF flow trend remains firmly tilted toward capital leaving rather than entering spot exposure.

BlackRock's IBIT extends its withdrawal streak

Within the broader ETF complex, BlackRock 's iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT ) stood out. Farside Investors data shows IBIT recorded $1.21 billion in net outflows last week.

Those withdrawals extended IBIT's losing streak to six consecutive trading sessions. The report also states that roughly $1.44 billion has been pulled from the fund since Oct. 30, and that IBIT represented about 95% of the weekly outflow total captured by SoSoValue.

That concentration matters: when the largest product by assets accounts for the majority of net outflows, it can indicate broader investor risk reduction rather than isolated rotation among smaller funds.

Fidelity's Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) was comparatively resilient, bringing in about $93 million in net inflows for the week. The same report notes that the fund still lost nearly $200 million on Thursday, suggesting even the relative strength in FBTC came with intraw eek volatility.

Macro jitters and sentiment indicators point to more caution

Bitfire Research, in a statement shared with Cointelegraph, linked the latest pressure on crypto to shifting expectations for US interest rates, lingering uncertainty after the midterms, and continued weakness in technology equities.

Bitfire also raised a policy-related question for crypto investors: whether Congress could pass the CLARITY Act before year-end. The point wasn't treated as imminent in the report, but as an item investors are reassessing-an implicit reminder that regulatory timelines can influence positioning even when spot fundamentals remain unchanged.

To frame market psychology, Bitfire cited a Crypto Fear & Greed Index reading of 25 and a negative Coinbase Premium, described in the article as an indication that Bitcoin was trading at a discount on Coinbase relative to the indicator's benchmark. Together, those measures are often used by traders to gauge whether demand is weakening across venues.

Bitfire characterized the current market regime as a“breakdown and bottom-seeking phase,” emphasizing that upcoming US inflation data and signals from the Federal Reserve are key items to monitor. It warned that a sustained break below the $74,400–$75,000 support band could invite further selling pressure.

Bitcoin below key support levels

At the time of publication, the report states Bitcoin was trading around $74,049, which places it below the lower end of Bitfire's cited support range. The article also notes Bitcoin was down 5% over seven days and 2.3% over 24 hours, according to CoinGecko.

For ETF investors, that price action matters because ETF flows frequently respond not only to spot demand but also to how quickly market participants reposition amid macro-driven volatility. When ETF outflows accelerate at the same time that Bitcoin trades below widely watched technical levels, it suggests a feedback loop: weak price can trigger further reductions in managed allocations.

Going forward, traders are likely to focus on whether ETF outflows persist or stabilize and whether Bitcoin can reclaim the $74,400–$75,000 area before the next US data prints and Federal Reserve signals. The uncertainty around interest-rate expectations-and the market's current“fear” posture-will remain central to how quickly institutional appetite for spot Bitcoin exposure returns.

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