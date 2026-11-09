US Prepares Gaza Border Deployment for International Stabilization Force
(MENAFN) Preparations by the US military are taking place near the border with the Gaza Strip as plans advance to send an international stabilization force into the Palestinian territory, according to Israeli media reports on Monday.
The Israeli government, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has reportedly authorized Washington to begin with an initial deployment of approximately 250 foreign troops, Israeli news reports said. Previously, Israel had indicated that it might permit dozens of international military personnel to enter Gaza but had not provided a specific figure.
Netanyahu denied in August that he had approved the deployment of an international force inside the enclave.
Several countries have reportedly informed Washington of their willingness to take part in the proposed mission. These include Indonesia, Morocco, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Uganda and Albania.
Kazakhstan has offered to provide medical and logistical support, while Kosovo has suggested contributing personnel to security and policing operations, according to the reports.
Although the initiative to establish an international force was introduced months ago, the deployment has not yet taken place, amid indications that Israel has been creating obstacles to its implementation.
The proposed mission forms part of US President Donald Trump’s plan for Gaza, where Israel has been carrying out a genocide since October 2023.
Israeli military officials are reportedly concerned about the potential direction of Washington’s policy toward Israel and how quickly international troops could be stationed inside Gaza.
“The Israeli military establishment’s concerns stem from the policy the United States may adopt toward Israel and from the speed at which the force could be deployed inside Gaza,” the report said.
These concerns have reportedly intensified following the Republican Party’s performance in the Nov. 3 midterm elections, with fears that senior figures in the US administration could take a more critical position toward Israel.
The Democratic Party secured control of both chambers of Congress, ending the Republican Party’s control under Trump.
An unnamed Israeli security official warned that the international contingent could eventually become larger than Israel’s Gaza Division.
“It is not inconceivable that the Gaza Division and Southern Command could wake up one day to find an international force larger than the Gaza Division itself,” the official said.
“Israel must be prepared for various diplomatic and security scenarios that could have implications on the ground,” the official added, without providing further details.
The Israeli government, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has reportedly authorized Washington to begin with an initial deployment of approximately 250 foreign troops, Israeli news reports said. Previously, Israel had indicated that it might permit dozens of international military personnel to enter Gaza but had not provided a specific figure.
Netanyahu denied in August that he had approved the deployment of an international force inside the enclave.
Several countries have reportedly informed Washington of their willingness to take part in the proposed mission. These include Indonesia, Morocco, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Uganda and Albania.
Kazakhstan has offered to provide medical and logistical support, while Kosovo has suggested contributing personnel to security and policing operations, according to the reports.
Although the initiative to establish an international force was introduced months ago, the deployment has not yet taken place, amid indications that Israel has been creating obstacles to its implementation.
The proposed mission forms part of US President Donald Trump’s plan for Gaza, where Israel has been carrying out a genocide since October 2023.
Israeli military officials are reportedly concerned about the potential direction of Washington’s policy toward Israel and how quickly international troops could be stationed inside Gaza.
“The Israeli military establishment’s concerns stem from the policy the United States may adopt toward Israel and from the speed at which the force could be deployed inside Gaza,” the report said.
These concerns have reportedly intensified following the Republican Party’s performance in the Nov. 3 midterm elections, with fears that senior figures in the US administration could take a more critical position toward Israel.
The Democratic Party secured control of both chambers of Congress, ending the Republican Party’s control under Trump.
An unnamed Israeli security official warned that the international contingent could eventually become larger than Israel’s Gaza Division.
“It is not inconceivable that the Gaza Division and Southern Command could wake up one day to find an international force larger than the Gaza Division itself,” the official said.
“Israel must be prepared for various diplomatic and security scenarios that could have implications on the ground,” the official added, without providing further details.
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