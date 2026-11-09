Messi Makes MLS History With Back-to-Back Golden Boots
(MENAFN) Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi has become the first player in Major League Soccer (MLS) history to win the Golden Boot in consecutive seasons, after finishing the 2026 regular season as the league’s leading scorer, MLS announced Saturday.
The 39-year-old Argentine scored 26 goals and added 17 assists, a league-best 43 goal contributions, to secure the award for the second year running.
He finished ahead of FC Dallas striker Petar Musa, who scored 22 goals, and Nashville SC forward Sam Surridge, who scored 21.
Messi, an eight-time Ballon d’Or winner, took the 2025 Golden Boot with 29 goals and 19 assists.
MLS said Messi is now the sixth player to win the award twice, joining Bradley Wright-Phillips, Chris Wondolowski, Jeff Cunningham, Taylor Twellman and Preki.
Another milestone may follow. Messi could become the first player to win the Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player award three times, having won it in 2024 and 2025.
He earned his first MVP award in 2024, when Inter Miami captured the Supporters’ Shield. He kept the individual honor in 2025, the year the Florida club won its first MLS Cup title.
Inter Miami ended the 2026 regular season second in the Eastern Conference. The club now meets seventh-seeded Columbus Crew in a best-of-three first-round series in the MLS Cup playoffs.
The 39-year-old Argentine scored 26 goals and added 17 assists, a league-best 43 goal contributions, to secure the award for the second year running.
He finished ahead of FC Dallas striker Petar Musa, who scored 22 goals, and Nashville SC forward Sam Surridge, who scored 21.
Messi, an eight-time Ballon d’Or winner, took the 2025 Golden Boot with 29 goals and 19 assists.
MLS said Messi is now the sixth player to win the award twice, joining Bradley Wright-Phillips, Chris Wondolowski, Jeff Cunningham, Taylor Twellman and Preki.
Another milestone may follow. Messi could become the first player to win the Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player award three times, having won it in 2024 and 2025.
He earned his first MVP award in 2024, when Inter Miami captured the Supporters’ Shield. He kept the individual honor in 2025, the year the Florida club won its first MLS Cup title.
Inter Miami ended the 2026 regular season second in the Eastern Conference. The club now meets seventh-seeded Columbus Crew in a best-of-three first-round series in the MLS Cup playoffs.
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