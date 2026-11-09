Turkish, Chinese Vice Presidents Discuss Economic Ties, Regional Developments
(MENAFN) Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz held talks with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng in Istanbul, focusing on expanding cooperation between the two countries and reviewing regional and international developments.
Yilmaz described the discussions as productive in a post published on Türkiye’s social media platform NSosyal, highlighting several areas where Ankara and Beijing could strengthen their partnership.
"In line with our goal of further advancing cooperation between our countries, we discussed areas of joint work, particularly the economy and trade, connectivity, tourism, the defense industry, science and technology, as well as regional and global developments," he said.
The Turkish vice president also reaffirmed Ankara’s interest in developing stronger economic relations with Beijing, stressing the importance of ensuring that bilateral ties deliver benefits to both sides.
"We attach importance to making our economic relations with the People's Republic of China more balanced and sustainable on the basis of mutual benefit and to operating our existing cooperation mechanisms more effectively," he said.
The meeting reflected the two countries’ focus on expanding cooperation across economic, technological and strategic sectors while maintaining dialogue on issues affecting the region and the wider international community.
Yilmaz described the discussions as productive in a post published on Türkiye’s social media platform NSosyal, highlighting several areas where Ankara and Beijing could strengthen their partnership.
"In line with our goal of further advancing cooperation between our countries, we discussed areas of joint work, particularly the economy and trade, connectivity, tourism, the defense industry, science and technology, as well as regional and global developments," he said.
The Turkish vice president also reaffirmed Ankara’s interest in developing stronger economic relations with Beijing, stressing the importance of ensuring that bilateral ties deliver benefits to both sides.
"We attach importance to making our economic relations with the People's Republic of China more balanced and sustainable on the basis of mutual benefit and to operating our existing cooperation mechanisms more effectively," he said.
The meeting reflected the two countries’ focus on expanding cooperation across economic, technological and strategic sectors while maintaining dialogue on issues affecting the region and the wider international community.
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