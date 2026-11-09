Dense Fog Disrupts Transport Networks Across Parts Of UK
(MENAFN) Thick fog affected road, rail and air transport across several parts of the United Kingdom on Monday, prompting weather warnings as visibility dropped to dangerously low levels.
The UK Met Office issued a yellow fog warning covering large areas of England and eastern Wales, cautioning travelers about potentially hazardous conditions.
The alert stretched across a broad region, extending from Canterbury to Cardiff, Hull to St Asaph and Southampton to York. London, Birmingham and parts of Greater Manchester were also included.
Visibility was expected to fall below 50 meters in certain locations, creating serious risks for motorists and potentially disrupting public transport services. Bus, train, ferry and flight operations faced possible delays and cancellations as a result of the weather conditions.
Heathrow Airport advised passengers to contact their airlines before setting off to confirm their flight arrangements. Drivers traveling to the airport were also urged to allow additional time for their journeys because of reduced visibility and potential traffic disruption.
Road conditions were further affected by an accident on the M40 motorway, where part of the southbound carriageway was closed. The closure covered the stretch between Junction 1A near Gerrards Cross in Buckinghamshire and Junction 1, which provides access to the M25 motorway.
The UK Met Office issued a yellow fog warning covering large areas of England and eastern Wales, cautioning travelers about potentially hazardous conditions.
The alert stretched across a broad region, extending from Canterbury to Cardiff, Hull to St Asaph and Southampton to York. London, Birmingham and parts of Greater Manchester were also included.
Visibility was expected to fall below 50 meters in certain locations, creating serious risks for motorists and potentially disrupting public transport services. Bus, train, ferry and flight operations faced possible delays and cancellations as a result of the weather conditions.
Heathrow Airport advised passengers to contact their airlines before setting off to confirm their flight arrangements. Drivers traveling to the airport were also urged to allow additional time for their journeys because of reduced visibility and potential traffic disruption.
Road conditions were further affected by an accident on the M40 motorway, where part of the southbound carriageway was closed. The closure covered the stretch between Junction 1A near Gerrards Cross in Buckinghamshire and Junction 1, which provides access to the M25 motorway.
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