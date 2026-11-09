Nvidia Faces US-China Espionage Allegations Amid National Security Concerns
(MENAFN) US technology company Nvidia, a leading manufacturer of chips powering the global artificial intelligence industry and the world's second-most valuable publicly traded company after Apple, has become the focus of a growing national security controversy involving alleged Chinese espionage.
The dispute emerged after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang acknowledged having an extramarital relationship with a Chinese businesswoman whom US intelligence agencies reportedly suspect of gathering information for Beijing.
Nvidia announced on Sunday that it would launch an independent investigation into the matter, as American lawmakers called for clarification over whether confidential company information or sensitive technology may have been exposed.
China rejected the allegations on Monday, describing them as unsupported and politically motivated accusations.
“The so-called Chinese spy allegation is groundless. It is nothing but a smear against China,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told reporters in Beijing.
The controversy has surfaced shortly before US President Donald Trump is expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in China, with trade relations and technology restrictions among the major issues facing the two economic powers.
What Triggered The Investigation?
The allegations revolve around Huang’s reported relationship with Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman who previously held an executive position at Singapore-based cloud computing company Megaspeed, which is an Nvidia customer.
The issue became public on Oct. 29, when reports citing individuals familiar with classified intelligence indicated that US intelligence agencies suspected Alice Huang of sharing information with Beijing while maintaining a close personal relationship with the Nvidia chief.
According to those reports, American intelligence services had been monitoring her as part of a wider investigation into whether Megaspeed was assisting Chinese companies in circumventing US export restrictions.
During the surveillance operation, investigators reportedly discovered communications between Alice Huang and an American citizen who was subsequently identified as Jensen Huang.
The reports also indicated that Trump had been informed of the intelligence findings approximately a year earlier but did not take action. Jensen Huang was reportedly never given a defensive briefing, a security warning sometimes provided to individuals who may be targets of foreign intelligence operations.
Additional media reports alleged that US intelligence officials believed Alice Huang had been recruited by China's Ministry of State Security to obtain information about advanced American semiconductor technology and potentially influence Washington's decisions on chip exports to China.
On Sunday, Jensen Huang addressed Nvidia employees and acknowledged the extramarital relationship, expressing regret over the personal consequences of his actions.
"I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry," he wrote.
He also pledged to assist the company's investigation and emphasized his commitment to protecting Nvidia and US national security.
"I support the investigation and will cooperate fully. I love our country and our company. I am committed to protecting NVIDIA and supporting America’s national security."
Nvidia's board announced that an independent committee of directors would supervise the investigation, with assistance from external legal advisers.
“While the board has no reason to believe that either national security or NVIDIA secrets were compromised, the board’s inquiry will examine all available information,” it said.
The board also expressed continued confidence in Huang, confirming that he would remain in charge of the company while the investigation proceeds.
Beijing has rejected the espionage allegations in response to the reports, maintaining that the accusations against China lack a factual basis.
The dispute emerged after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang acknowledged having an extramarital relationship with a Chinese businesswoman whom US intelligence agencies reportedly suspect of gathering information for Beijing.
Nvidia announced on Sunday that it would launch an independent investigation into the matter, as American lawmakers called for clarification over whether confidential company information or sensitive technology may have been exposed.
China rejected the allegations on Monday, describing them as unsupported and politically motivated accusations.
“The so-called Chinese spy allegation is groundless. It is nothing but a smear against China,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told reporters in Beijing.
The controversy has surfaced shortly before US President Donald Trump is expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in China, with trade relations and technology restrictions among the major issues facing the two economic powers.
What Triggered The Investigation?
The allegations revolve around Huang’s reported relationship with Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman who previously held an executive position at Singapore-based cloud computing company Megaspeed, which is an Nvidia customer.
The issue became public on Oct. 29, when reports citing individuals familiar with classified intelligence indicated that US intelligence agencies suspected Alice Huang of sharing information with Beijing while maintaining a close personal relationship with the Nvidia chief.
According to those reports, American intelligence services had been monitoring her as part of a wider investigation into whether Megaspeed was assisting Chinese companies in circumventing US export restrictions.
During the surveillance operation, investigators reportedly discovered communications between Alice Huang and an American citizen who was subsequently identified as Jensen Huang.
The reports also indicated that Trump had been informed of the intelligence findings approximately a year earlier but did not take action. Jensen Huang was reportedly never given a defensive briefing, a security warning sometimes provided to individuals who may be targets of foreign intelligence operations.
Additional media reports alleged that US intelligence officials believed Alice Huang had been recruited by China's Ministry of State Security to obtain information about advanced American semiconductor technology and potentially influence Washington's decisions on chip exports to China.
On Sunday, Jensen Huang addressed Nvidia employees and acknowledged the extramarital relationship, expressing regret over the personal consequences of his actions.
"I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry," he wrote.
He also pledged to assist the company's investigation and emphasized his commitment to protecting Nvidia and US national security.
"I support the investigation and will cooperate fully. I love our country and our company. I am committed to protecting NVIDIA and supporting America’s national security."
Nvidia's board announced that an independent committee of directors would supervise the investigation, with assistance from external legal advisers.
“While the board has no reason to believe that either national security or NVIDIA secrets were compromised, the board’s inquiry will examine all available information,” it said.
The board also expressed continued confidence in Huang, confirming that he would remain in charge of the company while the investigation proceeds.
Beijing has rejected the espionage allegations in response to the reports, maintaining that the accusations against China lack a factual basis.
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