Barak Pushes Eisenkot: Topple Netanyahu in 28-Day Race
(MENAFN) Former Prime Minister Ehud Barak called on Gadi Eisenkot, leader of the Yashar party, to act swiftly on forming a new government, insisting that unseating Benjamin Netanyahu’s administration must come first.
“Eisenkot should move as quickly as possible,” Barak, who served as prime minister from 1999 to 2001, told an Israeli public broadcaster.
“The most important pledge is to oust Netanyahu, and the first priority is to replace this government,” he added.
Barak said he would welcome Arab parties into the next government. He also argued that Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud party could have joined a unity government, provided Netanyahu himself was out of the picture.
Meanwhile, caretaker Defense Minister Israel Katz urged national cohesion in response to what he called “Iranian threats.”
Speaking in remarks carried by a national daily, Katz alleged that Iran was attempting to restart its pursuit of nuclear weapons.
“This is a time for unity, responsibility and mutual solidarity,” he said.
The political clock started Saturday, when President Isaac Herzog announced he would give Eisenkot the task of assembling the next government. The formal handover was set for 5 pm local time (1500GMT) Sunday.
According to Herzog’s office, factions holding 67 seats in the 120-member Knesset recommended Eisenkot, while factions holding 46 seats backed Netanyahu. One seven-member faction declined to name a candidate.
Eisenkot’s bloc falls short of a majority on its own. Arab party support helped him reach the 67 recommendations, but his allies remain split over whether to bring those parties into the coalition.
Under Israel’s Basic Law, Eisenkot will have 28 days from receiving the mandate to build a government. Herzog may extend that deadline by up to 14 days.
“Eisenkot should move as quickly as possible,” Barak, who served as prime minister from 1999 to 2001, told an Israeli public broadcaster.
“The most important pledge is to oust Netanyahu, and the first priority is to replace this government,” he added.
Barak said he would welcome Arab parties into the next government. He also argued that Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud party could have joined a unity government, provided Netanyahu himself was out of the picture.
Meanwhile, caretaker Defense Minister Israel Katz urged national cohesion in response to what he called “Iranian threats.”
Speaking in remarks carried by a national daily, Katz alleged that Iran was attempting to restart its pursuit of nuclear weapons.
“This is a time for unity, responsibility and mutual solidarity,” he said.
The political clock started Saturday, when President Isaac Herzog announced he would give Eisenkot the task of assembling the next government. The formal handover was set for 5 pm local time (1500GMT) Sunday.
According to Herzog’s office, factions holding 67 seats in the 120-member Knesset recommended Eisenkot, while factions holding 46 seats backed Netanyahu. One seven-member faction declined to name a candidate.
Eisenkot’s bloc falls short of a majority on its own. Arab party support helped him reach the 67 recommendations, but his allies remain split over whether to bring those parties into the coalition.
Under Israel’s Basic Law, Eisenkot will have 28 days from receiving the mandate to build a government. Herzog may extend that deadline by up to 14 days.
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