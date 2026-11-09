Krakow Shooting Kills 6, Injures 16; EU Flags Lowered in Mourning
(MENAFN) Flags across the European Union dropped to half-mast Sunday after a gunman killed six people and wounded 16 in a deadly shooting in Krakow, Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, announced.
“This morning, Europe woke up in grief and disbelief after yesterday’s horrific attack in Krakow,” Ursula von der Leyen wrote on X.
“Our flags fly at half-mast in honour of the victims and the brave first responders,” she said.
She cast the lowered flags as a show of continental solidarity, adding: “Stronger than hatred. Stronger than extremism.”
The assault unfolded Saturday afternoon near Krakow’s Main Market Square, a major tourist draw, where the attacker opened fire on civilians.
Early findings point to far-right ideological influences on the suspect, Interior Minister Marcin Kierwinski said, cautioning that the indications have not yet been verified.
Police also discovered three more bodies at the home of the 25-year-old suspect. Authorities identified them as the suspect’s parents and sister.
Officers shot the suspect, who remains in serious condition. Investigators are still working to establish the circumstances of the attack.
Poland began two days of national mourning Sunday, with flags lowered to half-mast nationwide.
“This morning, Europe woke up in grief and disbelief after yesterday’s horrific attack in Krakow,” Ursula von der Leyen wrote on X.
“Our flags fly at half-mast in honour of the victims and the brave first responders,” she said.
She cast the lowered flags as a show of continental solidarity, adding: “Stronger than hatred. Stronger than extremism.”
The assault unfolded Saturday afternoon near Krakow’s Main Market Square, a major tourist draw, where the attacker opened fire on civilians.
Early findings point to far-right ideological influences on the suspect, Interior Minister Marcin Kierwinski said, cautioning that the indications have not yet been verified.
Police also discovered three more bodies at the home of the 25-year-old suspect. Authorities identified them as the suspect’s parents and sister.
Officers shot the suspect, who remains in serious condition. Investigators are still working to establish the circumstances of the attack.
Poland began two days of national mourning Sunday, with flags lowered to half-mast nationwide.
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