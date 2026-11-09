EU Official: Gaza Needs Aid “Now” as Storms Flood Camps
(MENAFN) EU Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness and Crisis Management Hadja Lahbib on Sunday pressed for wider humanitarian access to the Gaza Strip, as heavy rains swamped displacement camps and deepened the suffering of families already enduring a severe crisis.
“In Gaza, families are bailing water out of their tents with pots and pans,” Lahbib wrote on US social media platform X.
She said floodwaters had torn through camps housing displaced Palestinians, and that the downpour was compounding an already dire situation.
“The rain makes a crisis that was already unbearable worse,” she said.
Lahbib said aid groups were pressing on with their work despite the storm, but stressed that more assistance was urgently needed.
“They need more aid to get in, now,” she underlined.
The storms, which began late Friday, inundated about 70,000 tents sheltering displaced Palestinians, according to Gaza’s government media office. Damaged infrastructure and a lack of emergency equipment have further hampered relief efforts, the office said.
The UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, said Thursday that roughly 1.98 million people in Gaza require shelter and other essential supplies, underscoring the scale of need as winter approaches.
“In Gaza, families are bailing water out of their tents with pots and pans,” Lahbib wrote on US social media platform X.
She said floodwaters had torn through camps housing displaced Palestinians, and that the downpour was compounding an already dire situation.
“The rain makes a crisis that was already unbearable worse,” she said.
Lahbib said aid groups were pressing on with their work despite the storm, but stressed that more assistance was urgently needed.
“They need more aid to get in, now,” she underlined.
The storms, which began late Friday, inundated about 70,000 tents sheltering displaced Palestinians, according to Gaza’s government media office. Damaged infrastructure and a lack of emergency equipment have further hampered relief efforts, the office said.
The UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, said Thursday that roughly 1.98 million people in Gaza require shelter and other essential supplies, underscoring the scale of need as winter approaches.
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