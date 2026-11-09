Presentation Materials For AB Civinity Bond Issue
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Civinity group of companies (AB Civinity), which provides building maintenance services and develops engineering and technology solutions, is today, on 9 November, presenting at a webinar the newly launched offering of a new bond issue (tranche) of up to EUR 8 million under the prospectus approved by the Bank of Lithuania on 23 September 2026 for the issuance of bonds of up to EUR 50 million (ISIN LT0000134413) and their listing on the Nasdaq regulated market.
Darius Alutis
Phone: +370 613 06 099
E–mail: ...
We are sharing the materials presented during the webinar.
ATTACHED:
- Webinar presentation
- Summary_retail_(Civinity) (2026_11_05)_LT.pdf Summary_retail_(Civinity) (2026_11_05)_EN.pdf Summary_retail_(Civinity) (2026_11_05)_EE.pdf Summary_retail_(Civinity) (2026_11_05)_LV.pdf Draft Final terms (Tranche 4) (Civinity)_FINAL.pdf
Darius Alutis
Phone: +370 613 06 099
E–mail: ...
Attachments
-
Summary_retail_Civinity-20261105-EN
Summary_retail_Civinity-20261105-LT
Summary_retail_Civinity-20261105-LV
Summary_retail_Civinity-20261105-EE
Draft_Final_terms-Tranche_4-Civinity-FINAL
CIVINITY_Public_bonds_presentation_20261109-Nasdaq
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