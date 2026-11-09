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Presentation Materials For AB Civinity Bond Issue


Date: 2026-11-09 06:16:40

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Civinity group of companies (AB Civinity), which provides building maintenance services and develops engineering and technology solutions, is today, on 9 November, presenting at a webinar the newly launched offering of a new bond issue (tranche) of up to EUR 8 million under the prospectus approved by the Bank of Lithuania on 23 September 2026 for the issuance of bonds of up to EUR 50 million (ISIN LT0000134413) and their listing on the Nasdaq regulated market.

We are sharing the materials presented during the webinar.

ATTACHED:

  • Webinar presentation
    • Summary_retail_(Civinity) (2026_11_05)_LT.pdf
    • Summary_retail_(Civinity) (2026_11_05)_EN.pdf
    • Summary_retail_(Civinity) (2026_11_05)_EE.pdf
    • Summary_retail_(Civinity) (2026_11_05)_LV.pdf
    • Draft Final terms (Tranche 4) (Civinity)_FINAL.pdf


Person responsible for the release of information
Darius Alutis
Phone: +370 613 06 099
E–mail: ...

Attachments

  • Summary_retail_Civinity-20261105-EN
  • Summary_retail_Civinity-20261105-LT
  • Summary_retail_Civinity-20261105-LV
  • Summary_retail_Civinity-20261105-EE
  • Draft_Final_terms-Tranche_4-Civinity-FINAL
  • CIVINITY_Public_bonds_presentation_20261109-Nasdaq

MENAFN09112026004107003653ID1111934389


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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