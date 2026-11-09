Unexpected Costs Are The Biggest Surprise For Canadian Homeowners

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New survey from Allstate Canada highlights the gap between homeowner confidence and the realities of unexpected homeownership costs

TORONTO, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While many Canadians feel prepared for homeownership, new research from a Léger survey conducted on behalf of Allstate Insurance Company of Canada (Allstate Canada) suggests unexpected costs are among the biggest surprises homeowners face after moving in.

The survey found that unexpected repair costs (14 per cent) and higher-than-expected ongoing expenses (12 per cent) rank among the most common surprises homeowners experience after purchasing a home. While nearly eight in 10 homeowners (79 per cent) say they felt prepared for homeownership, more than one-third (35 per cent) are not confident their home will avoid major maintenance or repairs over the next five years.

"Many Canadians begin their homeownership journey feeling prepared, but our research shows that unexpected costs can quickly challenge those expectations," says George Ljubicic, Agency Manager at Allstate Canada. "Understanding the realities of homeownership, from unforeseen repairs to ongoing maintenance, can help homeowners make more informed, confident decisions about protecting one of their biggest investments."

Newer homes can provide more predictability

The results suggest that the age of a home plays an important role in how homeowners experience ongoing maintenance and repairs. Respondents who purchased homes that were 10 years old or newer are more likely to say their expectations have been fully met (32 per cent versus 24 per cent among those who purchased older homes). They are also more likely to spend fewer than five hours each month on maintenance (55 per cent versus 44 per cent for owners of older homes), suggesting newer homes often provide more predictable maintenance needs.

Despite this, confidence isn't universal. More than one-third (35 per cent) of homeowners are not confident their home will avoid major maintenance or repairs over the next five years, while one in four (26 per cent) believe newer and older homes are equally likely to experience unexpected problems.

Younger homeowners and those who own older homes also report lower confidence about future maintenance and repair needs, indicating these groups may benefit most from planning ahead for unexpected household expenses.

Preparing for the unexpected also means thinking beyond insurance

With many household budgets already stretched, an unexpected repair bill can be more than an inconvenience. While home insurance provides valuable protection for sudden and accidental damage caused by insured risks, many common household breakdowns and repairs fall outside the scope of a standard insurance policy.

To help fill that gap, Allstate Canada is launching a new Home Services Breakdown and Pest Removal package that complements a home insurance policy by covering a range of unexpected household costs. Coverage includes eligible repairs for items such as furnaces, air conditioners and electrical systems, as well as services like pest removal to help homeowners better manage the challenges that can arise.

"Homeowners shouldn't have to choose between protecting against major events and planning for everyday breakdowns," adds George Ljubicic. "When insurance and a home services package work together, Canadians can feel more prepared for what homeownership brings."

Advice from insurance professionals can also help homeowners better understand the risks they face and ensure they have the right protection in place. By combining trusted guidance with insurance and coverage for breakdowns and pest removal, homeowners can approach both expected maintenance and unexpected repairs with greater confidence.

For more information about protecting your home and preparing for the unexpected, visit the Allstate Canada blog.

About the Léger poll

Allstate commissioned Léger to conduct a study among Canadian homeowners to explore their confidence and experience when it comes to renovation projects, including whether younger generations are less likely to undertake do-it-yourself renovations or major home improvement work than previous generations. An online survey was conducted with 1,038 Canadian homeowners aged 18 and over who could complete the survey in French or English. Data was collected from June 26 to 28, 2026. It should be noted that due to the non-probabilistic nature of the sample (associated with any web survey), the calculation of the margin of error does not apply. For comparative purposes, a probabilistic sample of 1,038 respondents would have a global margin of error of ±3% 19 times out of 20. The margin of error would, however, increase for subgroups. The results were weighted according to sex, age, mother tongue, province, level of education, and the presence of children in the household to ensure a sample representative of the Canadian homeowner population.

About Allstate Insurance Company of Canada

Allstate Insurance Company of Canada is a leading home and auto insurer focused on providing its customers prevention and protection products and services for every stage of life. Serving Canadians since 1953, Allstate strives to reassure both customers and employees with its "You're in Good Hands®" promise. Allstate is committed to making a positive difference in the communities in which it operates through partnerships with charitable organizations, employee giving and volunteerism. To learn more, visit. For safety tips and advice, visit

Disclaimer: Coverage may vary by province and may be subject to certain terms and conditions.

For more information, please contact:

Stephanie More

Agnostic on behalf of Allstate Insurance Company of Canada

416-912-5341

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Allstate Canada Media Relations

905-475-4536

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