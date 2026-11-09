Meowant Announces Black Friday And Cyber Monday Sale With Upgraded Offers At Meowant

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wilmington, Delaware, USA, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meowant will offer two rounds of Black Friday and Cyber Monday savings from November 13 through December 2, 2026, at Meowant.com. Shoppers can save $350 on the SC09 and $200 on the SC10 self-cleaning litter boxes during the first offer period. On Black Friday, November 27, prices drop further, bringing both models to their lowest prices of the year on Meowant.com. The final six-day event continues through Cyber Monday, November 30, and ends December 2.









Black Friday Offers | November 13–26

From November 13 through November 26, shoppers can save $350 on the SC09 with code BF350, bringing the price to $295.99. Code BF200 takes $200 off the SC10, bringing the price to $245.99 in white or $255.99 in black.

Eligible litter box purchases made directly through Meowant.com are covered by Meowant's 30-day price-protection policy, subject to the policy terms.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday Finale | November 27–December 2

Meowant's Black Friday savings get bigger as the sale enters its final six days. Building on the November 13–26 offers, the Black Friday and Cyber Monday finale brings even lower prices on the SC09 and SC10-their lowest of the year on Meowant.com.

The SC09 drops to $289.99 with code BC350. The SC10 drops to $239.99 in white or $249.99 in black with code BC200.

The upgraded offers begin November 27, continue through Cyber Monday, and end December 2, giving shoppers six days to take advantage of the campaign's best prices on these models. Customers can enter the applicable code at checkout.

Two Self-Cleaning Designs for Different Cat Preferences

The SC09 has an enclosed, drum-style design that creates a more sheltered litter space. It features a 106-liter chamber and an 8.27-inch entry height. The SC10 has an open-top design that gives cats a clear view of their surroundings, along with a 72-liter litter area and an 11.9-liter waste drawer.

Both models automatically separate waste into a dedicated drawer to reduce routine scooping. App-based activity records let owners check litter box usage remotely and follow their cats' daily routines.

Two-Year Warranty on Direct Purchases

Both models include a two-year warranty for purchases made directly through Meowant.com on or after April 1, 2026. Customers can visit Meowant.com for product details, promotion terms, price-protection policy details, and delivery estimates.

About Meowant

Founded in the United States in 2013, Meowant develops pet-care products that simplify daily routines for pets and their owners. The company operates in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada, and its products are used by two million pet parents.

CONTACT: Tina Wynne,...