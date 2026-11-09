Safe Harbor CEO Issues Letter To Shareholders Addressing Capital Structure, Nasdaq Listing And Proposed Opifex Transaction
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|Ownership. Opifex security holders would own approximately 85% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis. All legacy SHF Holdings Inc. shareholders would own approximately 15%, subject to adjustment between 12.5% and 17.5% based on a fairness opinion, and gain exposure to a new business.
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|The combined company. The combined company would be expected to have a different business focus, name, board of directors and management.
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|Litigation. Under the term sheet, Opifex would acquire the Company including the Abaca litigation, and its resolution would not be a condition to closing.
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|Listing. The combined company could be required to meet Nasdaq's initial listing requirements, which are more stringent than the continued listing requirements.
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|Stockholder vote. Completing the transaction would require stockholder approval, including any reverse stock split and increase in authorized shares. Stockholders would receive a proxy statement and other materials describing the transaction before any vote.
The term sheet is non-binding except for certain specified provisions. Completing the transaction depends on, among other things, definitive agreements, due diligence, approval by certain holders of Series B Convertible Preferred Stock, the conversion of the Series B Securities to common stock, Opifex's audited financial statements, a fairness opinion, stockholder approval, an equity financing and Nasdaq approval. There is no assurance that definitive agreements will be signed or that the transaction will be completed on these terms before April 19, 2027, or at all. We will update you through our SEC filings as the negotiations progress.
Other matters you may be asking about
Abaca litigation. The trial concerning damages and the remaining claims in our dispute with the former owners of Abaca was held on August 10 and 11, 2026. The court has not issued a ruling yet, and we cannot predict when it will or what the outcome will be. We estimate the range of reasonably possible loss at $0 to $7.8 million, plus interest. An adverse ruling at or near the upper end of that range would exceed our available liquidity, and the $3.0 million we previously deposited in the court's registry is not available to fund operations.
PCCU. On October 21, 2026, PCCU sold all of its Series B Convertible Preferred Stock to another Series B holder in a private transaction to which the Company was not a party. As a result, we no longer consider PCCU a related party. PCCU remains our largest customer and most important financial institution partner. It also serves as the depository for substantially all of our cash.
How we will communicate from here
You deserve clear and consistent information. We will report developments on the Opifex transaction, any arrangement involving the Series B securities, our Nasdaq listing and the Abaca ruling in filings with the SEC. Questions may be directed to...; however, we cannot share nonpublic information with any individual investor.
Looking ahead
Through a period of significant challenges, our team has stayed focused on serving our clients and financial institution partners, and our core business has continued to grow. Our priorities are clear: preserving liquidity, maintaining our Nasdaq listing, addressing our capital structure, and pursuing a strategic path that preserves value for shareholders. Important work remains, and outcomes are not guaranteed. I will continue to report to you openly as these efforts advance.
Thank you for your patience and your continued support.
Sincerely,
Terrance E. Mendez
Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and Director of SHF Holdings, Inc.
About Safe Harbor
Safe Harbor is a cannabis-exclusive financial platform delivering smarter banking, lending, payments and business services, and institutional solutions tailored to how the cannabis industry actually operates. As one of the original pioneers of compliant financial operations support and cannabis banking consulting in the U.S., Safe Harbor has assisted in the processing of more than $38.7 billion in cannabis-related depository funds across 41 states and territories since inception. Through its proprietary technology, platform and network of regulated financial institution partners, Safe Harbor empowers cannabis operators to gain clarity, control and confidence in their financial operations. Safe Harbor is a financial technology company, not a bank and not a lender. Banking services are provided by our partner financial institutions. Credit decisions are made by third-party financing partners, not Safe Harbor. For more information, visit shfinancial.org.
Solicitation Material
This communication may be deemed to be solicitation material in connection with the proposals to be submitted to Safe Harbor's stockholders at a meeting of stockholders seeking approval of certain matters in connection with the proposed transaction. In connection with the proposals, Safe Harbor may file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) a registration statement on Form S-4 (the“Registration Statement”), which will include a proxy statement of Safe Harbor and a prospectus (the“Proxy Statement/Prospectus”). After the Registration Statement is declared effective, Safe Harbor will mail the definitive Proxy Statement/Prospectus to its stockholders. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS OF SAFE HARBOR ARE URGED TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT, THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS AND ALL OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC, AND ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS THERETO, CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE, BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT SAFE HARBOR, OPIFEX, THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION AND THE PROPOSALS. Investors and security holders may obtain free copies of the Registration Statement, the Proxy Statement/Prospectus and other documents that Safe Harbor files with the SEC, when available, at the SEC's website () or from Safe Harbor by accessing information included on Safe Harbor's website (ir.shfinancial.org), which is not incorporated by reference herein.
Participation in the Solicitation
Safe Harbor, Opifex and their respective directors and certain of their respective executive officers may be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies from Safe Harbor's stockholders in connection with the proposed transaction. Information about Safe Harbor's directors and executive officers, including their ownership of Safe Harbor securities, appears in Safe Harbor's proxy statement for its 2026 annual meeting of stockholders, filed with the SEC on May 8, 2026 (under the captions“Security Ownership of Certain Beneficial Owners and Management” and“Compensation Discussion and Analysis”), and in its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 15, 2026. Changes in their holdings since those dates have been or will be reflected in Forms 3, 4, or 5 filed with the SEC. Information about Opifex's directors and executive officers, and additional information about all participants and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be included in the Proxy Statement/Prospectus and other relevant materials filed with the SEC when they become available. These documents can be obtained free of charge as described above.
No Offer or Solicitation
This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This letter contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the Proposed Transaction with Opifex, the Series B Convertible Preferred Stock and Series B Warrants, our Nasdaq listing, the Abaca litigation, our liquidity and our business. Words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“continue,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“plan,”“potential,”“should,”“would” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including: the termination of the term sheet or failure to execute definitive agreements for the Proposed Transaction; failure to obtain required stockholder, Nasdaq or other approvals or consents, including any required arrangements with holders of the Series B securities; failure to obtain required financing or satisfy other closing conditions; further conversions of the Series B Convertible Preferred Stock and resulting dilution; our ability to meet registration obligations and avoid Triggering Events under the Series B documents; our ability to regain compliance with the Nasdaq minimum bid price requirement by April 19, 2027 and to maintain compliance with other listing requirements; the suspension or delisting of our common stock from Nasdaq, including under Nasdaq's rule requiring a delisting determination if our common stock has a closing bid price of $0.10 or less for ten consecutive business days, and the effect of any suspension or delisting on the liquidity and market price of our common stock, on the Series B securities and on the Proposed Transaction; the outcome and timing of the Abaca litigation; our liquidity and ability to continue as a going concern; our dependence on PCCU; Opifex's ability to complete its pending acquisitions and deliver audited financial statements; and the other risks described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2025 and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, including for the quarter ended September 30, 2026. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this letter, and we undertake no obligation to update them except as required by law.
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