Solera Expands Global Circularity Consortium Into Latin America To Unlock New Economic Opportunities Across The Automotive Ecosystem

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Launching at CQCS Inovação 2026, GCC builds on global achievements in circular repair, carbon accountability, national claims transformation, and NEV preparedness to accelerate sustainable industry growth

SÃO PAULO, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solera, a global leader in vehicle lifecycle management software, data and services, today announced the launch of its Global Circularity Consortium (GCC) in Latin America at CQCS Inovaço 2026, one of the region's largest insurance industry events. The event takes place November 4–5 in So Paulo, Brazil.

Founded by the Solera Foundation, GCC unites insurers, automotive manufacturers, repairers, recyclers, governments, and academia to unlock economic opportunities and accelerate sustainable transformation across the automotive ecosystem. Its expansion into Latin America builds on significant industry initiatives across Europe, the Middle East, North America, and Asia-Pacific.

"GCC is bringing together global industry leaders, technology, and expertise to transform how the automotive ecosystem operates," said Jing Liao, Chairwoman of the Solera Foundation and Chief Administrative Officer of Solera.“Across major markets, we are advancing circular repair, modernizing claims ecosystems, and preparing the industry for emerging vehicle technologies. Our expansion into Latin America strengthens this global network and accelerates opportunities for economic growth, innovation, and sustainability.”

GCC Driving Industry Transformation Across Global Markets

GCC is advancing industry-wide initiatives that strengthen vehicle insurability, improve repair economics, and accelerate circularity across major global markets.

Since its launch, GCC has delivered measurable impact worldwide. In many European countries, 100% of insurers connected through Solera's ecosystem are adopting green parts at scale, and 100% of insurers in Denmark measure and report their carbon footprint through F&P Denmark, reflecting industry-wide progress in circularity and environmental accountability. In the Middle East, Saudi Arabia is transforming its national automotive claims through the Solera platform, building repairability and circularity into claims workflows and laying the foundation for broader adoption across the region. In North America, GCC is working with U.S. Departments of Insurance to improve repair economics and help lower policyholder premiums. GCC is also partnering with the Automotive Recyclers Association (ARA) to accelerate the global recycled parts adoption, and convening Canadian industry leaders at sustainability summits to advance circularity and readiness for emerging vehicle technologies.

Through collaboration across APAC, Europe, LATAM, and North America, and partnerships with leading automotive research institutions, GCC is also advancing global new energy vehicle (NEV) insurability, repairability, safety standards, and battery lifecycle management to support the industry's transition. GCC is also focused on bridging academia and industry in the AI era, amplifying the impact of both on the future of business and learning.

Unlocking Economic Opportunity Across Latin America

The launch of GCC at CQCS Inovação 2026 connects Latin America's automotive and insurance industries with a global network of expertise, technology, and established circularity practices. Brazil's significant automotive market and expanding insurance ecosystem create opportunities to improve repair economics, accelerate sustainable innovation, and develop new business models across the vehicle lifecycle.

“The insurance industry plays a critical role in shaping the automotive value chain, with decisions that directly influence repair practices, resource utilization, and long-term sustainability,” said Gustavo Doria Filho, founder of CQCS.“Solera's global achievements through GCC demonstrate the power of cross-industry collaboration to drive meaningful economic and environmental impact. Bringing this initiative to Latin America creates an opportunity to build on that progress, connect regional industry leaders, and accelerate sustainable innovation across the automotive ecosystem.”

As a Platinum Partner of CQCS Inovaço 2026, Solera will convene senior industry leaders through the GCC Leadership Panel and GCC Executive Roundtable Luncheon. This will bring together representatives from insurance, automotive technology, sustainability, and the broader vehicle ecosystem to identify actionable opportunities for the region.

“Latin America has the scale, industry expertise and market potential to become a leading contributor to the global circular economy,” said Marcelo Picolo, Managing Director of Solera for Southern Latin America.“GCC creates opportunities to connect capabilities across the automotive and insurance industries, improve repair affordability, and unlock new sources of economic value. By combining global expertise with regional leadership, we can accelerate innovation and build a stronger, more sustainable automotive ecosystem.”

About Solera

Solera is a global leader in vehicle lifecycle management software, data, and services. Operating in more than 120 countries and serving over 280,000 customers, Solera provides the digital infrastructure that powers critical operations across the automotive ecosystem, serving manufacturers, dealerships, insurers, repairers, recyclers, parts providers and fleet operators worldwide.

At its core, Solera is built on a proprietary automotive data foundation and a cloud-based AI infrastructure designed to operate at industry scale. By embedding intelligence directly into workflows and continuously innovating across its platform, Solera enables customers to move faster, reduce complexity, and deliver better outcomes. By serving the full vehicle lifecycle, Solera creates unique synergies across its network, helping customers unlock greater value, improve performance, and succeed in an increasingly complex and connected industry. Solera is home to many leading brands in the automotive and vehicle ecosystem, including Identifix, Audatex, DealerSocket, Omnitracs, LoJack, Spireon, eDriving, cap hpi, Autodata, and others. For more information, visit Solera's website: .

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