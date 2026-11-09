Detroit's AI Recommendation Gap: 38% Of U.S. Auto Sales, Just 11% Of All Recommendation Points

Automotive AI Recommendation Share Index | Fall 2026

New BrandRank Automotive Index finds Toyota and Lexus dominating AI car recommendations as traditional U.S. automakers trail behind.

- Pete Blackshaw, Co-Founder, CEO, BrandRankCINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Detroit may dominate American roads, but it is losing ground on the AI-powered showroom floor.A new study from BrandRank finds that Ford, General Motors and Stellantis brands collectively accounted for approximately 38% of U.S. vehicle sales in 2025, yet earned just 11% of all recommendation points awarded by leading AI answer engines. Japanese brands, by contrast, earned 48% of all recommendation points against approximately 37% of U.S. sales.The findings come from the inaugural Automotive AI Recommendation Share Index, which analyzed 25,800 ranked answer lists generated by ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Perplexity, Meta AI and Grok during October 2026. The study tested 150 unbranded automotive shopping questions across 57 brands, capturing 237,986 ranked brand appearances.For decades, automakers have competed for showroom traffic, search visibility and consumer consideration. Now they face a new battleground: the shortlists AI generates when consumers ask which car, SUV or automotive brand they should choose.As more shoppers turn to AI for buying advice, being absent from those recommendations could mean losing consideration before a consumer ever visits a dealer website or showroom.Toyota and Lexus Dominate the AI ShowroomToyota earned the highest Recommendation Share score at 55.2%, followed by Lexus (52.7%), Honda (44.2%), Subaru (38.5%) and Porsche (32.5%). BMW, Mazda, Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz and Tesla rounded out the top ten.But the most revealing findings go beyond the rankings:.Detroit faces a significant recommendation deficit. Ford earned just 0.25 times its U.S. sales share in recommendation points, Chevrolet 0.16 times and Jeep 0.05 times..Toyota and Lexus dominate first-place recommendations. Together, the two brands captured the #1 position in 46% of all answer lists. Just five brands-Toyota, Lexus, Porsche, Tesla and Subaru-were ranked first in 71% of all answer lists..Making the top ten isn't the same as ranking first. Honda appeared in 68.7% of BrandRank's generated top-ten rankings, second only to Toyota, but ranked first in just 1.9%. A frequent place in the top ten does not necessarily translate into a leading position..American brands struggle to break into the top tier. Tesla, ranked tenth, was the highest-ranked U.S.-headquartered automaker. Porsche, with a fraction of Chevrolet's U.S. sales, ranked fifth overall; Ford ranked 12th and Chevrolet 18th..Service-related questions change the competitive picture. Across 41 questions involving automotive service, Lexus moved ahead of Toyota, scoring 57.8% versus 50.7%. Porsche earned the top position in 21.4% of service-related answers, more than any other brand.The findings suggest that established market leadership does not necessarily translate into AI recommendation leadership. Automakers with significant sales, distribution networks and advertising investments may nonetheless be underrepresented in the answers that increasingly shape consumer discovery.The New Showroom Floor“The AI answer is becoming the new showroom floor,” said Pete Blackshaw, Co-Founder & CEO of BrandRank and author of The Answer Economy: How AI Agents Will Decide Your Brand's Future.“Detroit has spent decades building some of America's most recognizable brands. But brand recognition doesn't automatically translate into AI recommendations. That's a wake-up call for every automotive CEO and CMO. If you're not on the shortlist, you may never get the chance to make the sale.”The findings also reveal why measuring simple brand mentions may not be enough.“Being named and being recommended are different things,” said Hank Hudepohl, Co-Founder & CPO of BrandRank.“Honda shows up in more answers than almost anyone, yet it rarely ranks first. Recommendation Share captures that difference, so brands can see where they win the answer and where a competitor takes it.”The index is designed to help brands understand where they appear in AI-generated answers, how prominently they are recommended relative to competitors, and which consumer questions create opportunities or vulnerabilities.A New Measure of Automotive CompetitivenessBrandRank's platform teases out the bias answer engines have toward individual brands. Recommendation Share measures that bias, showing how strongly a brand is recommended relative to others. The platform assigns 10 points for first place, down to 1 point for tenth, adds a brand's points across the answers and divides the total by the maximum possible score. A score of 100% means the brand ranked first every time; 0% means it never made the top ten.Unlike traditional market share, which measures completed purchases, Recommendation Share measures how strongly brands are positioned in AI-generated consideration lists.The Fall 2026 index is based on 150 unbranded, country-agnostic automotive questions, repeatedly submitted to six answer engines throughout October 2026. The results represent observed answer-engine behavior, not actual vehicle purchases or a consumer survey. The comparison with U.S. sales provides market context rather than a directly equivalent measure of consumer demand.The methodology also recognizes that AI-generated recommendations vary by question, engine and time. Close scores should not be interpreted as statistically significant differences, and the question set may favor established brands. Brand classification was AI-assisted.From Rankings to ActionFor automotive executives, the implications extend beyond marketing and search optimization.AI-generated recommendations can reflect perceptions of product quality, reliability, service, value, innovation and brand trust. Understanding those answers can help automakers identify competitive gaps, strengthen product and brand information, address misconceptions, and prioritize the claims and experiences most likely to influence consideration.“The opportunity isn't just to move up a ranking,” Blackshaw added.“It's to understand why AI recommends one brand over another, and use those insights to make the brand, the product and the customer experience stronger. This is where marketing, product development and corporate reputation start to converge.”BrandRank plans to use the Recommendation Share Index to track how AI recommendations evolve across industries, creating a new benchmark for competitive visibility and trust in the answer economy.The full Fall 2026 Automotive AI Recommendation Share Index, including brand-level findings and detailed methodology, is available at .Automotive brands can also request a complimentary Recommendation Share assessment to understand where they stand against competitors, which questions drive or suppress recommendations, and where opportunities exist to improve AI visibility and trust.About BrandRankBrandRank helps the world's leading brands measure, protect and grow trust and visibility across AI answer engines. Its platform tracks brand recommendations, competitive positioning, claims accuracy, vulnerabilities and content readiness across major AI platforms, turning answer-engine intelligence into actionable business insights. BrandRank works with organizations across automotive, consumer goods, healthcare, financial services and other industries to strengthen brand performance in the emerging answer economy.Learn more at .

Pete Blackshaw

BrandRank

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Detroit's AI Recommendation Gap: 38% of U.S. Auto Sales, Just 11% of All Recommendation Points News Provided By BrandRank November 09, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, World & Regional



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