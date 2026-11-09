Locklear Dentistry Maintains 350 Perfect 5-Star Reviews, Named Among Greensboro's Best Dentists By Patients

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Locklear Dentistry Team

Family and cosmetic practice led by Dr. Darryl Locklear II holds a flawless rating as patient reviews continue to grow

- Dr. Darryl Locklear II, Dentist, Locklear Dentistry

GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Locklear Dentistry, a family and cosmetic dental practice in Greensboro, has reached 350 patient reviews with a 5.0-star rating. Every one of those reviews and patients across the Triad increasingly describe Locklear Dentistry as one of the best dentists in Greensboro.

The milestone places Locklear Dentistry in rare company. Holding a perfect rating across 350 independent reviews reflects consistent care from the front desk to the dental chair, visit after visit.

"Every review represents a real person who trusted us with their health, and we never take that lightly," said Dr. Darryl Locklear II, lead dentist at Locklear Dentistry. "Our goal has always been simple: treat each patient the way we would want our own family treated. Seeing 350 people take the time to share their experience tells us our team is living that goal every day."

Patients reviewing the practice frequently mention the personable team, clear and thorough explanations of options, and friendly, caring dentists. Many reviewers describe overcoming long-standing dental anxiety after visiting the practice.

"Our team reads every single review," added Dr. Locklear. "When a patient tells us they finally feel comfortable going to the dentist, that matters more to us than any number. The rating is the result of hundreds of small moments done right."

Background

Locklear Dentistry offers a full range of general, cosmetic, and restorative care under one roof. Services include preventive cleanings and exams, dental implants, clear aligners, same-day crowns, snap-in dentures, and laser dentistry. The practice describes its approach as patient-centered, putting each person's health, comfort, and well-being first while delivering comprehensive care with compassion.

The practice welcomes new patients of all ages and serves families throughout Greensboro and the surrounding Guilford County communities. Prospective patients can read the full collection of reviews on the practice's Google Business Profile and schedule an appointment online or by phone.

About Locklear Dentistry

Locklear Dentistry is a trusted family and cosmetic dental practice in Greensboro, North Carolina, led by Dr. Darryl Locklear II. Combining modern technology with a personalized approach, the practice helps patients maintain long-term oral health and achieve confident, healthy smiles. Services range from routine preventive care to dental implants, clear aligners, same-day crowns, and snap-in dentures.

Locklear Dentistry

2707 Pinedale Road, Suite B

Greensboro, NC 27408.

(336) 282-4012



Dr. Darryl Locklear II

Locklear Dentistry

+1 336-282-4012

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Locklear Dentistry Maintains 350 Perfect 5-Star Reviews, Named Among Greensboro's Best Dentists by Patients News Provided By SEO Honolulu November 09, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR



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