IATP Names Qubicaamf Preferred Partner For Bowling Equipment And Technology

IATP's Profitable Park Program provides members with bowling expertise and preferred pricing to support growth and reduce their capital investment.

- Bryan Severance, IATP's Treasurer/Secretary

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The International Adventure & Trampoline Parks Association (IATP) and QubicaAMF today announced a new partnership naming QubicaAMF IATP's Preferred Partner for bowling equipment and technology as part of its Profitable Park Program.

Through the agreement, IATP members will receive preferred pricing on QubicaAMF bowling equipment and technology, helping reduce the capital investment required to add bowling. The partnership also connects members with bowling expertise as they plan new parks, expand existing locations, or evaluate changes to their attraction mix.

By combining preferred pricing with guidance on how bowling fits their guests, available space, and business goals, the partnership helps members pursue new revenue opportunities while managing upfront costs. It supports the Profitable Park Program's focus on helping operators strengthen their businesses and improve profitability.

“Our members are always looking for ways to strengthen their businesses and deliver experiences that bring guests back,” said Bryan Severance, IATP's Treasurer/Secretary.“Welcoming QubicaAMF as our Preferred Partner for bowling equipment and technology gives them both a knowledgeable resource and preferred pricing as they consider adding bowling. Helping members explore new revenue opportunities while saving on their capital investment is exactly the kind of value our Profitable Park Program is designed to deliver.”

Bowling can complement an indoor adventure park's active attractions with a shared social experience for families, friends, and groups. For park owners and developers, evaluating that opportunity means considering the bowling format, space requirements, guest experience, and role the attraction will play in the overall business.

“The right attraction mix starts with understanding the guests an operator wants to serve and the business they want to build,” said Jody Pastula, Director of New Business Development for America at QubicaAMF.“Bowling can give families and groups another reason to choose a park and spend time together. We look forward to working with IATP members to explore the bowling equipment and technology that best fit their vision, space, and operating goals.”

About IATP

The International Adventure & Trampoline Parks Association (IATP) is a nonprofit trade association dedicated to supporting the growth, safety, and success of the indoor adventure and trampoline park industry. Through education, safety initiatives, industry resources, networking, advocacy, and member programs, IATP supports park owners, operators, suppliers, and industry professionals while helping advance best practices and strengthen the industry. For more information, visit .

About QubicaAMF Worldwide

QubicaAMF is the largest and most innovative bowling equipment provider in the world with over 700 employees worldwide. We build and modernize more bowling entertainment centers than any other company in the industry and have an installed base of more than 10,000 centers in 90 countries. The company has a sales and distribution network with worldwide reach and maintains the largest R&D team for electro-mechanical products, software, electronics, and entertainment systems in the industry.

QubicaAMF has over 100 years of experience and can provide the perfect combination of bowling equipment, products, and services for new or existing bowling entertainment centers, FECs, Cinemas, or any other facility in the hospitality, retail, or restaurant industry. Our ongoing mission is Making Bowling Amazing. We are convinced that bowling has so much more potential to attract and entertain even more people. With our products, we will help our customers fully unleash that potential.

The company has U.S. headquarters in Richmond, Virginia and European headquarters in Bologna, Italy. To learn more, visit .

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IATP Names QubicaAMF Preferred Partner for Bowling Equipment and Technology News Provided By QubicaAMF Bowling November 09, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino



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