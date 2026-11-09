Synkriom & Veriklick CEO Komal Dangi Honored With NJIT's Prestigious Edward F. Weston Medal For Professional Achievement

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) PISCATAWAY, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Visionary tech leader and six-time startup founder recognized for outstanding professional success, commitment to STEM education, and advocacy for supplier diversity.

Synkriom and VeriKlick today proudly announced that their Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Komal Dangi, has been awarded the prestigious Edward F. Weston Medal for Professional Achievement at New Jersey Institute of Technology's (NJIT) annual 2026 Celebration event.

The Edward F. Weston Medal is presented by NJIT to alumni who have demonstrated extraordinary leadership, exceptional professional accomplishment, and dedicated civic contribution throughout their careers.

With over 15 years of leadership in the technology industry, Dangi has built a distinguished career defined by innovation, resilience, and growth, having successfully launched six technology startups globally. As the driving force behind both Synkriom, a premier provider of enterprise technology and talent solutions, and VeriKlick, an advanced talent intelligence platform, Komal Dangi has consistently developed enterprise-grade solutions that streamline operations, enhance hiring integrity, and solve complex technology challenges.

Beyond her corporate achievements, Dangi is a passionate advocate for women in technology, supplier diversity, and STEM education. She actively champions initiatives designed to broaden access for historically marginalized communities, guided by the philosophy that professional success should create lasting opportunities beyond the workplace.

"Receiving the Edward F. Weston Medal from my alma mater, NJIT, is a deeply meaningful honor," said Komal Dangi, CEO and Founder of Synkriom and VeriKlick. "True innovation isn't just about building technology or growing businesses; it's about connecting growth with purpose and empowering people. At Synkriom and VeriKlick, we remain dedicated to opening doors, advocating for supplier diversity, and paving the way for the next generation leaders."

The NJIT 2026 Celebration brings together university leadership, alumni, and industry pioneers to honor individuals whose work elevates the institution's legacy of excellence and societal impact.

For more details on the award ceremony and NJIT's 2026 honorees, visit NJIT News. To learn more about Synkriom and VeriKlick, visit and

About Synkriom

Synkriom is a leading provider of innovative enterprise solutions, SaaS platforms, and talent acquisition technologies designed to optimize operations and drive breakthrough efficiency. Synkriom delivers intelligent automation, workforce augmentation, and is committed to transforming complex workflows. The specialized consulting services help build safer, more resilient futures for public and private sector organizations alike.

About VeriKlick

VeriKlick is an innovator in talent acquisition and AI-HR technology solutions, providing a talent intelligence system. We provide cutting-edge platform capabilities that enable enterprises to make confident hires. VeriKlick is focused on candidate authentication, deep-dive assessments, and talent ecosystem orchestration to enable multinational corporations and multinational Capability Centers to streamline their recruiting processes and secure exceptional verified talent at scale.

Contact at Synkriom

Synkriom

+1 732-961-5233

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Synkriom & VeriKlick CEO Komal Dangi Honored with NJIT's Prestigious Edward F. Weston Medal for Professional Achievement News Provided By Synkriom November 09, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Technology



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