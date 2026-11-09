New Study: 98% Of B2B Marketing Organizations Use AI, But Just 3% Orchestrate It Across GTM

Marketing AI Maturity Benchmark Study

AI Marketing Maturity Benchmark 2026 Landing Page

Marketing AI Maturity Benchmark 2026 finds widespread adoption, yet only 6% connect AI-enabled workflows to business or capacity metrics

- Drew Neisser, CEO, CMO HuddlesNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Nearly every B2B marketing organization is using artificial intelligence, but few have turned that activity into a coordinated business advantage. A new industry study finds that 98% of respondents use AI in at least one marketing function and 95% report measurable impact somewhere. Yet only 6% connect AI-enabled workflows to business performance metrics, and just 3% have orchestrated AI across their go-to-market teams and processes.The Marketing AI Maturity Benchmark Study 2026, from CMO Huddles and Benchmarkit, evaluates organizations across five dimensions: Strategy, Workflow, Talent, Governance and Measurement. Respondents are placed into four maturity tiers: Explorer, Operator, Scaler and Transformer.The median maturity score is 53 out of 100, and just 5% of respondents with scoreable results qualify as Transformers, the highest tier. The central finding is encouraging: AI maturity is not reserved for companies of a particular size, industry or ownership structure. It grows from management disciplines any organization can strengthen.“CMOs did the hard part first: they got their organizations moving,” said Drew Neisser, founder and CEO of CMO Huddles.“Now comes the management work that no chatbot can do: choosing the right workflows, improving the data, assigning owners and proving what changed. The next leap will come from redesigning the work, not adding another tool to the stack.”Productivity Is Up. Business Impact Is Harder to Prove.Marketing teams are seeing clear benefits from AI, but those gains do not always translate into business outcomes. Sixty percent of respondents cite personal productivity gains, and the same share report increased content volume or speed. Another 49% report improved campaign speed or efficiency.The numbers decline as the measures move closer to business results: 28% report improved campaign performance, 26% report pipeline contribution, 17% report revenue or customer outcomes, and 15% report cost reductions.“The data does not show an AI adoption problem; it highlights operational discipline and measurement problems,” said Ray Rike, founder and CEO of Benchmarkit.“AI activity becomes an investment when it is connected to a prioritized workflow, an accountable owner and an expected outcome measured by its economic value. Measurement is the feedback loop that makes the entire system smarter.”Data, Skills and Governance Are Holding Back ScaleThe biggest obstacles are more practical than cultural. More than half of respondents (53%) cite data quality or access as their top barrier to scaling AI. Budget and cost management follow at 41%, insufficient AI or technical skills at 38%, and governance, legal or security risk at 33%.Cultural resistance or change fatigue ranks much lower, at 17%. The larger barriers are structural: fragmented data, unclear access, missing standards and systems that were not designed for AI-enabled work.Using the study's 70-point diagnostic threshold, 89% of scoreable respondents fall short in Governance, 88% in Talent and 87% in Workflow. Only 9% have governance built directly into AI workflows, and just 6% coordinate governance regularly across functions.AI Spending Is Growing Faster Than OversightMore than a third of respondents (37%) have limited or no visibility into total marketing AI costs. Only 15% manage AI as a portfolio with named owners and expected outcomes, 11% regularly review AI investment across Marketing, IT and Finance, and 40% have no defined buy-build-customize approach or make those decisions case by case.The report recommends that CMOs understand their total marketing AI spend before the CFO asks and identify an owner and expected return for every material initiative.Ownership Is Growing, but Accountability Remains UnevenForty-five percent of respondents say the CMO or senior marketing leadership owns AI strategy. Yet informal AI champions remain the most common capability, present in 40% of organizations, while only 20% report having GTM engineers.The study also reveals a perception gap. While 66% of C-level respondents say the CMO owns AI strategy, only 19% of managers agree; half of managers instead point to marketing team leaders. This may indicate that formal executive ownership has not yet translated into clear responsibilities across teams.Download the full study:Take the free AI Maturity Calculator:MethodologyCMO Huddles and Benchmarkit fielded the study in July and August 2026 among B2B marketing leaders. The source file includes 194 captured responses. Of those, 153 respondents supplied complete answers to all scored questions and form the benchmark population used to calculate overall scores, tiers and dimension comparisons. Question-level findings use all valid responses for each item, so sample sizes vary.About CMO HuddlesCMO Huddles is the #1 B2B CMO community and the only peer community committed to helping B2B CMOs succeed and endangered penguins survive. Through peer Huddles, expert-led conversations, 1:1 connections, member resources, PR opportunities and the annual CMO Super Huddle, CMO Huddles helps more than 800 B2B marketing leaders navigate the coldest job in the C-suite. CMO Huddles donates 1% of revenue to the Global Penguin Society because CMOs and penguins know one thing for sure: it's warmer in the huddle.About BenchmarkitBenchmarkit is a benchmarking and research firm that helps companies use data-driven, KPI-informed decisions to accelerate revenue performance. Founded by Ray Rike, Benchmarkit brings deep expertise in SaaS, software, subscription businesses and revenue metrics.

Drew Neisser

CMO Huddles

+1 917-679-8852

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New Study: 98% of B2B Marketing Organizations Use AI, but Just 3% Orchestrate It Across GTM News Provided By CMO Huddles November 09, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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