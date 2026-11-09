Anker Launches Tracklighttm Cam S1, Innovative Outdoor Security Camera With Auto-Tracking Light

Anker eufy TrackLightTM Cam S1 hero image

Anker eufy TrackLightTM Cam S1 in white

Anker eufy TrackLightTM Cam S1 in black

Evolving outdoor security into proactive deterrence with fewer false alarms

- Frank Zhu, General Manager, Anker eufyBELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Anker Innovations today announced the launch of the Anker eufy TrackLightTM Cam S1, the world's first outdoor security track light camera with an auto-tracking light designed to actively deter intruders. Where a typical camera records an intruder and sends an alert after the fact, the TrackLightTM Cam S1 responds while they are still outside. The camera is an IFA 2026 Innovation Award Honoree and a 2026 Red Dot Award winner, and is available now on eufy and Amazon."Security is just one part of creating a smarter, more connected home. And just as we're defining how we protect the spaces around us, we're also looking at how technology can make the spaces inside our homes work better for us. With the TrackLightTM Cam S1, we are shifting the category toward intelligent, active protection that responds in the moment," said Frank Zhu, General Manager, Anker eufy. "It reflects our broader commitment to giving homeowners smarter, privacy-first protection for their entire property."See Farther, React Smarter, Defend StrongerWhen the TrackLightTM Cam S1 detects a suspicious person, the camera locks on and tracks them with a light from up to 12 meters away. And that light does not simply turn on - it follows them.The 10- to 30-degree adaptive beam with 20 lux of focused light adjusts with distance, narrowing into a spotlight when someone is far away and broadening as they get closer, so it always stays fixed on the person. A high-speed pan-tilt design tracks movement up to 87 degrees per second, with 355 degrees of horizontal rotation.If the homeowner selects the tracking deterrence mode, the 105-decibel siren and TrackLightTM activate simultaneously, emitting synchronized sound and light. In addition, the red and blue flashing light modes can also be selected as a deterrence option.Smarter Detection, Reducing False AlertsThe camera records in 4K resolution with up to 10 times digital zoom. Its color night vision shows strangers clearly in the dark, and a 120-degree floodlight works alongside the TrackLightTM to deliver detail in complete darkness.Dual radars deliver 180-degree detection coverage up to 40 feet (12 meters), with three customizable zones and distances that keep alerts focused on the homeowner's own property.Homeowners can also set the distance at which the tracking light activates, keeping deterrence precise without disturbing neighbors.Warm Welcome for Family MembersThe same camera that tracks a stranger also recognizes the people who live there. For family members added to the Family List in the app, the TrackLightTM Cam S1 recognizes their phone over Bluetooth and activates soft welcome lighting as they approach from up to 12 meters away, guided by a built-in light sensor and radar detection.After dark, it lights up when it detects motion, so the yard greets the family at the end of the day without a switch, an app or a button.Arriving home with hands full, the light comes up before the key is out of a pocket. This distinction sits at the center of the product. A light that follows you home is a convenience. A light that follows someone who should not be there is a deterrence. Same home, same devices, and a completely different response, because the system understands who is there.A regular camera gives you footage after someone has already crossed your yard. The TrackLightTM Cam S1 lets that person know, while they are still outside, that they have been seen and they should turn around.Rugged Build, Powered by the SunA 5.5-watt solar panel and 15,000-milliamp-hour battery provide year-round power, keeping the camera running continuously, even on cloudy days.That is more than double the battery capacity of a typical spotlight camera, and a solar panel with the headroom to keep the camera charged through a run of overcast days. The outdoor security camera carries an IP65 weatherproof rating.Anker eufy Ecosystem IntegrationThe TrackLightTM Cam S1 works with other Anker eufy Security cameras through HomeBase S380, and is compatible with Apple Home and Google Home. It is built on Anker eufy's local-first data storage commitment, with sensitive biometric data processed on-device and no monthly subscription fees.Additional Specifications. Field of view: 85.8 degrees horizontal, 46.6 degrees vertical. Pan-tilt: 355 degrees horizontal, 75 degrees vertical. Size: 7.28 by 7.13 by 9.84 inches (18.5 by 18.1 by 25.0 cm). Weight: 2.2 pounds (1 kg)Pricing and Availability. The Anker eufy TrackLightTM Cam S1 is available now in the U.S. for $299.99 MSRP; U.K. for £249.99 and select global markets in white on eufy and Amazon and black on eufy.Press Kit. TrackLight Cam S1 media kitAbout Anker InnovationsAnker Innovations (SZSE: 300866; HKEX: 00668), known globally as Anker, is a consumer technology company founded in 2011 with a commitment to Ultimate Innovation. Its products span charging, power, audio and entertainment, smart home, robotics, health, and creative tools, serving more than 200 million customers across over 180 countries and regions. To learn more, visit Anker.PR ContactJanet Jin -...

Janet Jin

Anker Innovations

+1 253-988-3526

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Anker Launches TrackLightTM Cam S1, Innovative Outdoor Security Camera with Auto-tracking Light News Provided By Anker Innovations November 09, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.