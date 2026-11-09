Hi Mountain Seasonings Brings New Flavor To Centuries-Old Thanksgiving Traditions

RIVERTON, WY, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As families gather around the Thanksgiving table this November, they partake in a culinary tradition that has evolved for more than 400 years. While the original 1621 harvest feast looked vastly different from today's menu, the core sentiment remains the same: celebrating a bountiful harvest and shared community. Today, Hi Mountain Seasonings is helping home chefs connect history with modern flavor by offering an exceptional lineup of brines, rubs, and seasonings designed to make this year's Thanksgiving feast truly unforgettable.The modern holiday table is a rich tapestry of history and culinary adaptation. While the 1621 feast featured an array of wildfowl, the turkey became the ultimate holiday centerpiece in the 19th century. Today, keeping that bird juicy and flavorful is the ultimate test for any home cook. Early settlers relied on wild herbs and native grains to stuff local game. Over the centuries, these basic practices evolved into highly anticipated, deeply seasoned side dishes.Early colonial cooks, however, were limited by scarce supplies of spices and sugar and often boiled simply. Modern palates, however, demand rich, multi-layered profiles that bring out the best in both wild game and domestic poultry.Hi Mountain Seasonings bridges the gap between tradition and contemporary gourmet cooking with easy-to-use products that guarantee succulent, flavor-packed results. Home cooks can avoid the dreaded dry holiday bird with Hi Mountain Seasonings Game Bird & Poultry Brine and Brown Sugar Brine. These formulas use a carefully crafted blend of salt, brown sugar, and spices to open the meat's protein structure, drawing moisture and deep flavor throughout the bird so every slice stays remarkably tender. To elevate the skin of a roasted, baked, or smoked bird to legendary status, Hi Mountain Poultry Rub features a masterfully balanced blend of mountain herbs, onion, garlic, and proprietary spices that creates a beautiful, aromatic crust while sealing in the brined juices. The feast does not stop at the bird, either. Holiday appetizers can be transformed with Hi Mountain Dips, which mix instantly with sour cream or cream cheese to create crowd-pleasing starters that keep guests satisfied while the main course finishes. Home chefs can also elevate mashed potatoes, roasted root vegetables, and homemade stuffing with Hi Mountain's versatile western-style seasonings, which deliver an unmistakable depth of savory flavor that unifies the entire holiday plate.“Thanksgiving is about tradition, but it is also about serving an incredible meal to the people you care about most,” said Hans Hummel, President and CEO of Hi Mountain Seasonings.“Whether you are carrying on the tradition of cooking wild game or preparing a traditional family turkey, our brines and seasonings take the guesswork out of holiday cooking, delivering rich, memorable flavors every time.”This holiday season, honor the harvest's history while serving guests a meal to remember for years to come.Hi Mountain Seasonings, based in Riverton, Wyoming, has been crafting high-quality jerky cures, Western Style seasonings, brines, and rubs since 1991. Born from a love of the rugged mountain lifestyle and premium wild game preparation, Hi Mountain products are crafted for anyone who demands bold, authentic flavor in the kitchen or at the grill.For more information about the full holiday lineup, holiday cooking tips, or to find a retailer, visit himountainstring

Karen Leatherwood

Hunter Outdoor Communications

+1 804-539-6699

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Hi Mountain Seasonings Brings New Flavor to Centuries-Old Thanksgiving Traditions News Provided By Hunter Outdoor Communications November 09, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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