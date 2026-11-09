SingerLewak, is pleased to announce its merger with Egami & Ichikawa CPAs, Inc., a Honolulu-based accounting and tax firm.

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SingerLewak Expands Presence in Hawaii Through Merger with Egami & Ichikawa CPAs, Inc.SingerLewak, one of the largest regional CPA and advisory firms in the Western United States, is pleased to announce its merger with Egami & Ichikawa CPAs, Inc., a Honolulu-based accounting and tax firm known for its longstanding commitment to client service and trusted business relationships.The merger strengthens SingerLewak's presence in Hawaii and expands the firm's ability to serve clients throughout the Pacific region while maintaining the personalized service and local expertise that have defined Egami & Ichikawa's reputation.For years, Egami & Ichikawa has built its practice around the belief that successful client relationships are true partnerships. The firm is recognized for providing personalized attention, technical expertise, and comprehensive accounting and tax services to individuals, businesses, and organizations across Hawaii."Egami & Ichikawa has established a strong legacy in serving clients with integrity, responsiveness, and professional excellence," said SingerLewak Managing Partner Jim Pitrat. "Their client-first philosophy aligns closely with SingerLewak's culture and values. We are excited to welcome their talented professionals to our team and to continue delivering exceptional service to clients throughout Hawaii."The combination brings together two firms that share a commitment to relationship-driven service and technical excellence. Clients of Egami & Ichikawa will gain access to SingerLewak's expanded resources, specialized industry expertise, advisory capabilities, and broader geographic reach, while continuing to work with the professionals they know and trust."Our clients have always been at the center of everything we do," said Dana Abe, current managing partner of Egami & Ichikawa "Joining SingerLewak allows us to provide additional resources and expanded services while preserving the personalized attention and close relationships that our clients value."The merger enhances SingerLewak's strategic growth objectives while reinforcing its commitment to serving middle-market businesses, entrepreneurs, nonprofit organizations, and high-net-worth individuals with comprehensive accounting, tax, audit, and advisory services.About SingerLewakSingerLewak is a leading Top 100 accounting and consulting firm providing audit, tax, business advisory, outsourced accounting, transaction advisory, valuation, and wealth management services to clients throughout the United States. With offices across California, Arizona, Colorado, Oregon, and now Hawaii, SingerLewak helps organizations and individuals achieve their financial and strategic objectives.About Egami & Ichikawa CPAs, Inc.Based in Honolulu, Hawaii, Egami & Ichikawa CPAs, Inc. provides accounting, tax preparation, bookkeeping, payroll, and consulting services. The firm has built a reputation for personalized client service, technical expertise, and a relationship-centered approach that views every client's engagement as a partnership.Effective immediately, Egami & Ichikawa will become Egami & Ichikawa, a Division of SingerLewak, while continuing to serve clients under its respected brand name. Clients may continue using the firm's current contact information:615 Piikoi Street, Suite 2001Honolulu, HI 96814-3142Tel. (808) 591-2772

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SingerLewak Expands Presence in Hawaii Through Merger with Egami & Ichikawa CPAs, Inc. News Provided By SingerLewak LLP November 09, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies



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