Vidac Pharma Reports Topline Results From Exploratory Phase 2B Study Of VDA-1102 In Actinic Keratosis

Clinical and imaging data inform further development of Vidac's investigational topical treatment

Vidac pharma Holding Plc (Xtra:SYM: T9G; ISIN: GB00BM9XQ619; WKN: A3DTUQ)

- Dr. Max HerzbergLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Vidac Pharma Holdings Plc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing medicines for oncologic and onco-dermatologic diseases, announces topline results from its randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2b study evaluating topical VDA-1102 in rapidly proliferating actinic keratosis (AK).The study enrolled 39 participants in Germany, randomized 2:1 to VDA-1102 or placebo for 12 weeks. It evaluated changes in the proliferation pattern of a selected marker lesion using line-field confocal optical coherence tomography (LC-OCT), alongside clinical assessments and safety measures. The primary endpoint was the marker-lesion modified High PRO score at Week 12.A shift toward lower modified PRO grades was observed in the VDA-1102 group. The proportion of assessed participants with Grade III marker lesions was 76.9% at baseline and 37.5% at Week 12, compared with 46.2% and 44.4%, respectively, in the placebo group. In the treatment group 12 out of 18 measurable grade 3 lesions were modified to lower grades. Two VDA-1102 recipients had a modified PRO score of zero at Week 12, compared with none receiving placebo. The small sample size and missing Week 12 assessments limit statistical interpretation of the findings.These distributions are descriptive and reflect different numbers of evaluable participants at baseline and Week 12. No serious adverse events were reported in the VDA-1102 group. Three participants receiving VDA-1102 experienced nonserious skin reactions considered possibly treatment related. Four of 26 VDA-1102 recipients discontinued treatment because of adverse events or lack of tolerability, compared with one of 13 placebo recipients.Dr. Max Herzberg, CEO of Vidac Pharma, commented:“This study provides encouraging additional clinical and imaging data on VDA-1102 in rapidly proliferating actinic keratosis. The observed changes in marker-lesion grades warrant careful further evaluation. The dataset will help us assess response patterns and inform potential next steps in clinical development and particularly in devising a synopsis of end points for a proposed Phase 3.”The Company is reviewing the complete clinical, imaging and safety dataset with its clinical and statistical advisers. Any additional subgroup analysis will be a post hoc interpretation of these actual results. A full clinical study report will be prepared after full analysis. VDA-1102 remains investigational and has not been approved for marketing.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These include statements concerning further analyses, preparation of the clinical study report and potential future development of VDA-1102, including a potential Phase 3 study. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions and information available to the Company at the time of publication and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include clinical development outcomes, regulatory requirements, financing availability and execution risks. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.About Vidac PharmaVidac Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing first-in-class medicines for oncologic and onco-dermatologic diseases. The Company develops therapeutic candidates designed to modify the hyper-glycolytic tumor microenvironment by targeting the overexpression and mislocalization of the Hexokinase-2 (HK2) metabolic checkpoint in cancer cells, with the aim of renormalizing cellular metabolism and selectively inducing programmed cell death without affecting surrounding normal tissue.Vidac's lead drug candidate, VDA-1102, is under clinical development for actinic keratosis and cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

Max Herzberg

Vidac pharma Holding Plc

+972 544257381

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Vidac Pharma Reports Topline Results from Exploratory Phase 2b Study of VDA-1102 in Actinic Keratosis News Provided By Vidac pharma Holding Plc November 09, 2026, 11:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science



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