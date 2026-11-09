Straypics Surpasses 1,000 Scavenger Hunts Worldwide For Friends And Families

A group celebrates a scavenger hunt outing, bringing the shared adventure at the heart of StrayPics to life.

A playful group selfie captures the creativity and shared discoveries that make scavenger hunts memorable.

Colorful wigs and a team selfie bring extra personality to a scavenger hunt adventure.

Powered by Strayboots, StrayPics expands its collection of adventures for birthdays, vacations, weekend outings, and everyday time together.

- Ido Rabiner, Founder & CEO, StraybootsNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- StrayPics, the scavenger hunt platform powered by Strayboots, announced that its collection now includes more than 1,000 scavenger hunts worldwide. The milestone gives friends, families, and small groups more ways to explore destinations together through interactive clues, local discoveries, and creative photo challenges.Created to bring Strayboots' experience in team building to everyday outings, StrayPics helps people turn a birthday, vacation, or free afternoon into a shared activity. Its growing collection gives travelers a different way to get to know a destination and offers locals a reason to take a closer look at familiar surroundings.“StrayPics makes it easy to turn time together into an adventure, with more than 1,000 hunts that give everyone a chance to join in,” said Ido Rabiner, Founder and CEO of Strayboots.“Someone spots the answer to a clue, someone comes up with a great photo idea, and suddenly everyone is part of the experience. That's what we want people to remember.”**A shared adventure with room for everyone**StrayPics hunts combine exploration with activities that encourage groups to work together. Participants solve riddles, answer questions, and complete photo missions as they discover the places around them. The format gives each person a way to contribute, whether they enjoy solving puzzles, finding details, or getting creative in front of the camera.For families, the experience creates opportunities to share ideas and make decisions together. Friends can bring their own personalities to photo challenges, celebrate a clever answer, and enjoy a little friendly competition. A simple walk becomes a series of shared discoveries, with a reason to pay attention to both the destination and the people exploring it.The activities also give groups something to talk about along the way. A surprising detail, an unexpected answer, or a creative team photo can become part of the story of the day. The aim is to make participation feel natural and give people moments they can remember together after the hunt ends.**More ways to celebrate and explore**With more than 1,000 hunts to choose from, StrayPics offers options for family outings, friend reunions, birthday celebrations, and group travel. Couples and small teams can also use the experiences to add an activity to their plans. The collection supports occasions ranging from a planned celebration to a weekend when everyone wants to do something together.For travelers, a scavenger hunt can provide a shared focus while exploring a destination. Clues encourage participants to notice their surroundings, discuss possible answers, and engage with the places they visit. The experience becomes part of the trip itself, bringing a playful element to sightseeing and helping turn an outing into a group memory.For local groups, the same format offers a fresh reason to explore close to home. Familiar streets and gathering places can become the setting for new challenges and discoveries. A birthday or reunion does not have to revolve around a single table; the group can spend part of its time moving, collaborating, and creating photos together.**Simple booking for group plans**Groups can browse hunts by destination, choose an experience, and book online. Game access is delivered by email within 24 hours of confirmed payment, with instructions for getting started. The standard experience is self-guided, allowing participants to explore together without arranging a private hosted event.The online collection gives the person organizing the outing a place to start. Friends can select a destination for a reunion, families can look for an activity during a vacation, and birthday organizers can build their celebration around a shared adventure. Booking in advance allows time to receive the game access and review the instructions before the group gets together.**Bringing team-building experience to everyday connection**The milestone extends Strayboots' focus on participation and connection to a broader consumer audience. Its approach to group experiences centers on giving people a shared task and opportunities to contribute. StrayPics brings that approach to personal celebrations and leisure, helping friends and families spend time together through exploration and play.Strayboots continues to provide facilitated corporate team-building events, CSR programs, and conference experiences. Through StrayPics, ready-made scavenger hunts are available to people planning their own outings, connecting the company's experience in group engagement with the everyday occasions that bring people together.To explore the collection and find a hunt by destination, visit .**About StrayPics**StrayPics offers scavenger hunts for friends, families, and small groups, with more than 1,000 hunts worldwide. Powered by Strayboots, the platform combines local exploration, puzzles, and photo challenges to help people spend time together through play. Learn more at .**About Strayboots**Strayboots creates corporate team-building activities, scavenger hunts, CSR programs, and conference experiences around the world. Its programs help organizations encourage participation, strengthen collaboration, and bring people together. Learn more at .

Zoe Reed

Strayboots

+1 877-787-2929

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StrayPics Surpasses 1,000 Scavenger Hunts Worldwide for Friends and Families News Provided By Strayboots November 09, 2026, 11:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry



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