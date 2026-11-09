Dharmendra Pradhan Reviews PM Modi's Nov 21 Bihar Visit Preparations

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 9 (IANS) Former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan arrived in Patna on Monday to review preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposed visit to Bihar on November 21.

Speaking to reporters at Patna Airport, Pradhan said India was progressing rapidly and that development activities in Bihar had also gathered momentum.

He said the Prime Minister's visit would take place at a time when the country was witnessing significant progress on several fronts.

Pradhan also backed PM Modi's remarks on what has been described as "ideological Naxalism", calling for a united response against those whom he accused of attempting to create instability and disrupt the country's development.

"Citizens must stand united against those who harbour a mindset geared towards creating chaos and instability. Society must come together to resist those who, driven by their own frustrations, seek to hinder India's pace of development. The Prime Minister is absolutely right," Pradhan said.

He alleged that people who oppose democratic institutions and values and seek to spread disorder fall under the category of "ideological Naxals".

"Those who oppose democratic forces, stand against democratic values and aim to spread chaos are ideological Naxals. People across the country must unite and resist them through democratic means," he said.

Pradhan's remarks came amid a political debate over the Prime Minister's use of the term "ideological Naxalism".

The expression has become a subject of discussion, with political differences over its meaning and the groups or individuals to whom it is being applied.

During his interaction with reporters, Pradhan also highlighted the pace of development in Bihar and said the state was benefiting from the Centre's development initiatives.

Pradhan, who previously served as Union Education Minister in the Narendra Modi-led government, continues to be an important BJP leader.

His visit to Patna is aimed at reviewing arrangements for the Prime Minister's scheduled programme in the state on November 21.

Further details of the Prime Minister's itinerary and the events planned during the visit are awaited.