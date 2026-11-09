Kamal Haasan's Production House Clarifies It Has Not Hired Casting Agents For Any Of Its Films

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 9 (IANS) A day after its upcoming film 'Sandiyar', featuring actor, producer and parliamentarian Kamal Haasan went on the floors, Raaj Kamal Films International, the production house of actor Kamal Haasan, has clarified that it has not hired any casting agents for any of its films and warned that it would initiate legal action if any party was found falsely using its name in any unauthorized manner.

Taking to its X timeline, the production house put out a poster that read, "This is to clarify that Raaj Kamal Films International has not hired any casting agents for any of our films. Please do not trust any e-mails, messages and social media posts received by you for this purpose. Legal action will be taken if any party is found falsely using Raaj Kamal Films International name in any unauthorized manner."

Interestingly, the production house had cautioned the public about fake casting calls twice last year. In fact, the production house had put out a similar post, alerting the public, in November last year.

Raaj Kamal Films International isn't the only production house facing this problem of fake casting calls. Several other top production houses too have had to face the same problem.

In September this year, the makers of Malayalam superstar Mohanlal's #L370, had cautioned the public of fake audition calls that were doing the rounds and had clarified that they had not authorised or announced any auditions or casting requirements for their film.

Director Jude Anthany Joseph, who is directing the film #L370, had taken to his social media timelines to share an alert on fake audition calls.

He wrote, "Please be aware of fake audition posters, messages, or calls circulating in the name of L370. We have not authorised or announced any auditions or casting requirements for L370 at this time. Please do not share personal information, documents, or make any payments in response to such calls or posts. For any official casting announcements, please rely only on our verified and authorised communication channels. Please stay alert and beware of fraud."

Prior to that, the makers of director Nag Ashwin's magnum opus 'Kalki 2898 AD', had issued a statement, cautioning the public to be aware of fake casting calls and individuals who were falsely claiming to represent them.

Well known production house Vyjayanthi Movies, which is producing the immensely popular franchise featuring a number of top starts including Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan, had taken to its social media timelines to share a statement in this regard.

It said "Important Clarification: Please beware of fake casting calls and individuals falsely claiming to represent #VyjayanthiMovies.

#Kalki2898AD."

In its statement, the production house said, "Vyjayanthi movies would like to clarify that we are not associated with, nor have we authorised, any third-party agency, company, individual, or casting representative to conduct auditions or casting on our behalf."

The production house urged people not to share their details with any such persons or agencies. It wrote, "Please do not share personal information, audition material, or make any payments to anyone claiming to represent us."

Vyjayanthi Movies pointed out that it reserved all rights to take appropriate legal action against any unauthorised use or misrepresentation of its name.

"For authentic information, please rely only on Vyjayanthi Movies' official social media handles."