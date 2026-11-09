PM Modi To Address Kisan Tak Bharat Agriculture Conference 2026 In Delhi

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 9 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the plenary address at the Kisan Tak Bharat Agriculture Conference 2026 to be held at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital from November 11-12.

The two-day conference, organised by the India Today Group, will bring together farmers, policymakers, diplomats, industry leaders, and agricultural scientists to discuss the sector's next frontier of growth, resilience, and emerging opportunities.

Presented by Mahindra Tractors, the conference will be held under the theme“Smart Kisan, Viksit Bharat”. Around 2,000 farmers from across the country are expected to attend, placing their experiences and perspectives at the centre of discussions. Discussions will spotlight the integration of next-generation agritech-from precision farming and AI-driven resource management to climate-resilient crop varieties.

Alongside panel discussions, the programme will feature accounts of agricultural innovation and enterprise, with particular attention to farmers and women entrepreneurs who have combined traditional knowledge with modern practices to improve livelihoods and create opportunities in rural India.

The conference will be attended by Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, JP Nadda, Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers, Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry and Chirag Paswan, Union Minister for Food Processing Industries.

Mohan Yadav, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and Nayab Singh Saini, Chief Minister of Haryana, will also participate in the conference.

The conference comes at a pivotal moment for Indian agriculture, a sector that employs approximately 46 per cent of the country's workforce. Backed by the Government of India's Economic Survey 2025–26-which highlights a record foodgrain production of 357.73 million tonnes-discussions will examine how this productive strength can translate into higher farmer incomes, reduced supply-chain friction and wider global export opportunities.

Announcing the initiative, Aroon Purie, Chairman & Editor-in-Chief, India Today Group, said:“Agriculture is India's biggest profession, and its future dictates our nation's destiny. We are deeply honoured that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the plenary address at the conference. Through this summit, we are bringing the ingenuity of our farmers into direct dialogue with global science, policy, and industry to engineer lasting, tech-enabled prosperity.”

Kalli Purie, Vice Chairperson & Executive Editor-in-Chief, India Today Group, said:“India's most compelling narratives of grit and innovation originate in our villages. With the Prime Minister addressing the concluding session, this platform gives those grassroots voices the ultimate national and global resonance, reinforcing our core belief that an empowered 'Smart Kisan' is the beating heart of a Viksit Bharat.”

About 20 farmers from across India will lighten up the conference with their stories of spectacular resilience and success on their farms. The programme will also celebrate rural India's cultural traditions, with performances by prominent folk singers.