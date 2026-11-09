Gunman In Krakow Shooting Dies In Hospital

MENAFN - IANS) Warsaw, Nov 9 (IANS) The gunman who killed six people in the Polish city of Krakow on Saturday died in hospital early Monday, the Polish Press Agency (PAP) reported, citing local police.

Police said they were notified of his death by the hospital Monday morning, adding that prosecutors would release further details.

Prosecutors are investigating both the shooting and the killing of three members of the 24-year-old gunman's immediate family, whose bodies were found in a home in the Ostrowiec Swietokrzyski area in south-central Poland. Preliminary findings indicate that he was responsible for both incidents.

Autopsies on the victims were scheduled to begin Monday morning. Prosecutor Eryk Stasielak told PAP that the examinations could take two days because of the complex nature of the gunshot wounds.

The gunman drove into Krakow's Main Market Square on Saturday afternoon and fired at passersby randomly before being shot and detained by police. Officials said Saturday evening that six people had been killed and 16 others injured, including two police officers and the gunman.

The gunman was identified by police as a 24-year-old Polish citizen who held a firearms licence and had no previous criminal record. He was wounded in an exchange of fire with police officers, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The shooting has shocked a country with a comparatively strong record on several measures of public safety.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is deeply shocked and saddened by Saturday's mass shooting at the main square of the Polish city of Krakow, said his spokesman on Sunday.

Guterres strongly condemns "this senseless act of violence," which resulted in the death of six people and the injury of many others, and expresses his deepest condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the government and people of Poland, said Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman, in a statement.

Guterres wishes those injured a full and speedy recovery, he added.

–IANS

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