5Th Digital Transformation Kuwait Conference 2026 Opens With High-Profile Leadership And Focus On AI-Powered National Progress

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Senior government officials, distinguished policymakers and global technology leaders gather in Kuwait to advance intelligent government, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and digital innovation Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Kuwait City, Kuwait, November 2026: The 5th Digital Transformation Kuwait Conference 2026 opened today at Crowne Plaza Kuwait, bringing together an influential gathering of senior government officials, distinguished policymakers, technology executives and industry leaders to explore the next phase of Kuwait's digital transformation. The high-profile conference, held under the theme“Beyond Transformation: Designing Kuwait's Intelligent Future,” reinforces the country's commitment to building an AI-powered, secure and connected digital economy in line with Kuwait Vision 2035.

Held in collaboration with the Central Agency for Information Technology (CAIT) and in partnership with the Communications and Information Technology Regulatory Authority (CITRA), the two-day conference has attendees from government institutions, leading technology companies and key economic sectors.

The opening day featured a distinguished line-up of senior dignitaries and influential decision-makers, reflecting the strategic importance of digital transformation to Kuwait's national development agenda. Prominent participants included Ms. Najat Hussain, Acting Director General of CAIT; Eng. Manal Al-Mazyad, Vice Chairman of the Board of CITRA and H.H. Sheikh Mohammed Ahmed Al Sabah, Honorary President of the Conference and Founder and Chairman of the Association of Artificial Intelligence of Things (AAIoT).

In the opening session, Ms. Najat Hussain, Acting Director General of CAIT said,““The real challenge in the next phase is not simply acquiring technology, but rather our ability to transform it into a tangible and sustainable impact that citizens and residents can experience through easier, faster, and more integrated services, and through institutions that are more efficient, productive, and capable of innovation. This cannot be achieved through the efforts of a single entity alone. It requires coordinated efforts, complementary roles, and stronger partnerships between government entities, the private sector, academic institutions, and technology providers, alongside open and transparent dialogue about challenges before discussing opportunities.”

The conference commenced with opening remarks and keynote addresses highlighting the importance of strategic collaboration between government entities, technology providers and the private sector in advancing Kuwait's digital ambitions. Discussions focused on moving beyond conventional digital transformation towards the development of integrated, intelligent and citizen-centric systems that improve government efficiency, strengthen national competitiveness and deliver meaningful benefits to businesses and communities.

A major highlight of the opening day was the executive discussion titled“From Digital Transformation to an Intelligent Nation,” which examined Kuwait's progress towards a connected digital ecosystem. The session brought together prominent representatives from CITRA, AAIoT, CINET Credit Bureau, Kuwait College of Science and Technology and Oracle to explore the importance of institutional readiness, interoperability, digital identity, cloud infrastructure and data-driven public services.

Artificial intelligence remained at the forefront of discussions, with senior technology leaders examining the opportunities and responsibilities associated with its growing adoption across government and industry. The session on“Governing the AI Era: National Strategy, Policy and Responsible Innovation” addressed the importance of developing effective regulatory frameworks, strengthening data governance and balancing technological advancement with privacy, accountability and security.

The strong participation of high-profile government representatives, influential business leaders and international technology specialists highlighted the importance of collaboration in translating digital ambitions into practical outcomes. The opening day's discussions reinforced the need for coordinated investment, future-ready infrastructure, responsible innovation and stronger partnerships to support Kuwait's transition towards an intelligent and knowledge-driven economy.

The conference continues on 10 November 2026, with the second day focusing on the transformation of Kuwait's economy and society through digital innovation. Discussions will explore the future of financial services, AI-powered healthcare, intelligent transportation, connected mobility, digital workforce development and the application of emerging technologies across essential economic sectors.