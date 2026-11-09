Suspected Cow Meat Consignment Seized At Delhi Railway Station Train

Police Seize Suspected Meat Consignment

The Delhi Railway Police on Monday said around 20 cartons containing suspected meat were unloaded from a cargo train travelling from Hyderabad to Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station, adding that samples have been collected and will be sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to ascertain whether the meat was cow meat.

Speaking to ANI, DCP Railways B. Bharat Reddy said the police received information about the suspected consignment on November 8. "On November 8, we received information that a train carrying cargo wagons from Hyderabad to Hazrat Nizamuddin may have been carrying suspected cow meat in its cargo wagons. Approximately 20 suspected cartons were unloaded," he said.

Investigation and Forensic Testing

The DCP said meat was found inside the cartons, which had been booked under the description of mutton and meat items. He added that samples had been collected from the consignment and would be sent to the FSL for examination. The report would establish whether the meat was cow meat or otherwise.

"Meat samples were collected from the cartons. These samples will be sent to the FSL, and the FSL report will determine whether the meat is cow meat or not. Based on the findings, appropriate legal action will be taken under the relevant sections," Reddy said.

Disposal Procedures

He further said since the recovered items were perishable, the prescribed disposal procedure would be followed after assessment by the Magistrate. "Since the items are perishable, there is a disposal procedure to be followed. The Magistrate will assess their value, and the prescribed procedure will be followed accordingly," he added.

The police said further legal action would be taken based on the findings of the forensic examination. (ANI)

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