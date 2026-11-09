Delhi Air Quality Remains Very Poor As AAP And BJP Trade Barbs

Delhi's Air Quality Remains 'Very Poor'

Delhi's air quality remained in the 'Very Poor' category on Monday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 344 at around 4 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The AQI around Mathura Road and Bhairon Marg stood at 392, also in the 'Very Poor' category, as per CPCB data.

Political Blame Game Escalates

Reacting to the rising pollution levels, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh accused the Centre of failing to address the issue and alleged that the BJP leadership was trying to shift responsibility by blaming the previous AAP government.

"The data from private websites-and monitoring conducted by individuals-showed AQI levels many times higher than the 'dangerous' threshold. An AQI of 3,336 in Delhi-the nation's capital-is deeply alarming and a matter of grave concern; not just for the people of Delhi, but for India's image on the global stage," Singh said.

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Singh said, " The entire Bharatiya Janata Party and its leadership are shamelessly trying to conceal their failures and the 'crimes' of this pollution, choosing instead to pour all their energy into a 'blame game' against the Aam Aadmi Party. Prime Minister claims to work 36 hours out of every 24... and in 12 years, he has brought India to this point. We have become such a 'Vishwaguru' that 99 of the world's 100 most polluted cities are in India. And yet, there is no sense of shame."

He further alleged that the BJP was diverting attention from its failures through a blame game against the AAP. "PM Modi and his government have no account-no record-of any efforts made over the last 12 years to sit down with state governments and find a solution. All they do is play the blame game. 20 lakh Indians die every year due to pollution-30,000 of them in Delhi alone," he said.

Debate Over Stubble Burning

Singh defended the efforts made by the AAP government in Punjab to reduce stubble burning, claiming that incidents had declined by 90 per cent. "Incidents of stubble burning in Punjab have decreased by 90%-and I am not the one saying this; the data speaks for itself. When our government took office, there were 71,000 incidents of stubble burning every year; since the Aam Aadmi Party came to power in 2022, there has been a consistent decline. Now, the number of such incidents stands at only 3,500 to 4,000," he said.

Singh also accused the BJP of targeting Punjab's farmers, referring to their year-long protest against the three farm laws. "At that time, it was the Modi-led government that labelled them 'Khalistanis' and 'terrorists.' Now that the farmers of Punjab have made a concerted and successful effort to reduce stubble burning, instead of receiving appreciation, they are being subjected to abuse, and both Punjab and its farmers are being maligned," he added.

Public Health Concerns

Meanwhile, Congress Uttar Pradesh in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam urged people to remain mindful of the health risks posed by pollution, particularly for children, elderly people and those suffering from respiratory ailments. "People themselves should be concerned about the health of their young children, elderly family members and those suffering from asthma or other lung-related diseases," Gautam said.

He also called for strict action against activities contributing to pollution and said the government should formulate a coordinated strategy to address its various causes. "No religion teaches people to engage in activities that cause pollution. Diwali is a festival of lights, celebrated by lighting diyas, spreading brightness, and sharing sweets and happiness. The government should strictly deal with anything that contributes to pollution and also develop a coordinated strategy to address its other causes. Nothing should be more important than human life," he said.

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