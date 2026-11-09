Meet Hafeez Contractor: The Padma Bhushan Architect Designing NSE's New Mumbai Headquarters

MENAFN - Live Mint) The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on November 9 announced plans for a new headquarters in Mumbai, with renowned architect Hafeez Contractor set to design the proposed building.

In a post on X, the exchange said the new headquarters would be located in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) and would represent a new addition to Mumbai's skyline. The proposed structure aims to symbolise innovation, ambition and India's growing stature in global financial markets.

The building will come up on plots C-81 and C-82 in BKC's G Block, covering approximately 10,995 square metres. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA ) has allotted the land to NSE on an 80-year lease.

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An architectural video released alongside the announcement offers a glimpse of the proposed building's exterior and interiors. The design features a distinctive angular structure, a large blue globe displaying the NSE logo near the entrance, a glass-fronted facade and landscaped outdoor areas. It also includes separate drop-off zones for visitors and staff.

The proposed interiors feature a spacious main reception area, a public atrium and an experience centre with open spaces, multiple levels and greenery. The visualisation also showcases a dedicated listing hall with a large display screen, arranged seating and a central presentation area.

Other proposed facilities include office workstations with large windows and a market surveillance room equipped with multiple screens and monitoring desks. The video also offers a glimpse of open corridors, reception spaces and areas designed for visitors and employees.

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Regarded by The New York Times as "The Man Who Draws India", Hafeez Contractor is a Mumbai-based architect and urbanist known for his work across India's residential, commercial and public infrastructure landscape.

He founded Architect Hafeez Contractor (AHC) in 1982 and has since led the firm into a team of more than 600 professionals. Its portfolio spans residential townships, business parks, educational campuses, hospitals, sports stadiums and several public projects.

Contractor's architectural approach focuses on addressing India's infrastructure requirements while aspiring to meet global standards. His work includes several prominent developments, such as DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, DLF Cyber City in Gurugram and Hiranandani Gardens in Powai, Mumbai.

His residential projects across the country have also influenced the aspirations of India's growing middle class, particularly through the promotion of high-rise living and gated-community housing as defining features of urban development.

Beyond architecture, Contractor's work has also influenced housing and urban policy in India. His collaboration with Shiv Shahi Punarvasan Prakalp Ltd. (SSPPL) helped establish a policy model that offered free housing to slum dwellers through developer incentives.

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This approach contributed to landmark high-rise developments in Mumbai, including the Imperial Towers, standing at 253 metres, and Minerva Towers, at 300 metres, according to his official website, Hafeez Contractor.

Hafeez Contractor's awards and achievements

Contractor's contributions to architecture have earned him two honorary doctorates: a Doctorate in Architecture in 2012 from Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University, Hyderabad, and a Doctorate in Housing in 2014 from Rai University, Ahmedabad.

He has received more than 75 national and international awards, including the CWAB Architect of the Year award between 2006 and 2013 and the A+D Hall of Fame for the Decade Award.

He has also been featured twice in India Today's Most Powerful Indians list over the last decade. His work across residential, commercial, educational and hospitality projects has earned him several awards.

In 2016, Contractor was conferred the Padma Bhushan, one of India's highest civilian honours, in recognition of his contribution to architecture.

Hafeez Contractor's education and qualifications

Contractor pursued his Master's degree at Columbia University in New York, US, between 1976 and 1977. Before that, he completed his Bachelor's degree at the Academy of Architecture in Mumbai, where he studied from 1969 to 1976.

His early education was at Boys Town School in Nashik, where he studied between 1957 and 1968.

His academic qualifications and professional achievements include:

Padma Bhushan: India's civilian honour for distinguished service of a high order, awarded in 2016.

Doctorate in Housing (Honoris Causa): Rai University, Ahmedabad, 2014.

Doctorate in Architecture (Honoris Causa): Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University, Hyderabad, 2012.

Master's degree: Columbia University, New York, 1976–1977. Bachelor's degree: Academy of Architecture, Mumbai, 1969–1976. School education: Boys Town School, Nashik, 1957–1968.