Govt Plans Model Digitalized Hospitals Across Districts For Ease, Efficiency
(MENAFN- Live Mint) New Delhi: India is looking to reduce long queues, paperwork and the tension of missing medical records at hospitals by setting up model digitalized healthcare facilities across the country. The National Health Authority (NHA) plans to develop two such "champion" centres in each district-one government-run and another private-that other hospitals can study and replicate, according to an official familiar with the plan.
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