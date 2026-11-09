Transformative Impact: INJAZ Al-Arab Unveils First Regional Alumni Report Highlighting Major Gains In Youth Employment And Entrepreneurship

INJAZ Al-Arab, the region's leading non-profit business education organisation, has fundamentally changed how young people conduct themselves at work, enter the jobs market, and go on to build their own businesses, according to the first alumni impact assessment report. Created in partnership with global management consulting firm Oliver Wyman, the region-wide survey captured the experiences of 2,476 INJAZ alumni across the organisation's 13 member nations.

Highlighting how INJAZ transforms young people's mindset, an overwhelming 80% of alumni attribute the organisation with shaping their career direction, stating significant improvements in initiative (84%), teamwork (84%), and confidence (83%). INJAZ's programmes were also credited with embedding highly practical capabilities among alumni, with 78% stating they regularly use the diverse skills acquired from INJAZ. Alumni reported strong gains in leadership (81%), problem-solving (80%), financial literacy (70%), and digital and technology skills (68%), in their current jobs.

Critically, the report highlights INJAZ's vital role in helping young people successfully transition from education into the jobs market. Among alumni active in the workforce, seven in 10 were found to be currently employed or running their own business, while 71% found work within six months of finishing their studies.

Acting as a major catalyst for regional entrepreneurship, 80% of INJAZ alumni have considered starting a business with nearly half moving forward to plan or run a venture, collectively generating approximately 2,000 jobs. Notably, 34% of these entrepreneurs stated they likely would not have pursued their business venture without the essential experiences and knowledge gained through their studies with INJAZ.

The report's findings also reveal a clear“INJAZ multiplier” effect: the longer and deeper young people engage with the organisation's programmes, the stronger their professional outcomes become, with 39% of alumni remaining actively connected to INJAZ while 20% give back through participation in mentoring and guidance initiatives to support the next generation.

Mark Kremers, Partner, Government and Public Insitutions at Oliver Wyman, said:“The findings demonstrate the important role that practical, experience-based learning can play in helping young people build the skills, confidence and entrepreneurial mindset needed to succeed. What stands out is how these benefits extend well beyond the classroom, translating into stronger career prospect, new businesses and job creation. Our partnership with INJAZ Al-Arab has provided valuable insights into how sustained investment in youth development can help unlock talent and support more inclusive, resilient economies across the region.”