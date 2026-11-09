Sri Lanka Logs Record October Tourist Arrivals

The figure is 2.1% higher than the previous record of 165,193 arrivals in October 2025, which had topped the earlier record of 153,123 set in 2018.

India remained the largest source market, sending 62,211 visitors, or 37% of the monthly total.

The United Kingdom ranked second with 12,402 arrivals, followed by China with 11,190, Australia with 8,509, and Germany with 8,027.

Russia contributed 6,750 visitors, France 5,042, and Bangladesh 4,528. The United States accounted for 3,749 arrivals, while the Maldives sent 3,492.

Daily arrivals averaged around 5,440 during the month, according to the SLTDA. The highest single-day figure of 7,045 was recorded on October 17.

The week of October 15 to 21 saw the strongest weekly inflow, with 42,739 tourists entering the country.

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